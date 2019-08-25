MADISON – Host Goodpasture scored three times in the second quarter, including a 22-yard field goal by Darius Barksdale at the horn, on the way to a 35-7 victory over Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Friday at Cougar Stadium.
Goodpasture piled up 483 yards in total offense on 57 snaps – including 291 yards on the ground. The Cougars collected 23 first downs.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy managed 288 yards in offence, 233 via the pass as quarterback Christian Link completed 16-of-28 attempts. He was picked off once.
Link's top receiver was Rowan Cordell with four catches for 97 yards. Jack Crouch added seven receptions for 97 and Montrell Walker had two receptions for 16 yards.
Crouch led the Saints with 59 yards rushing on three carries – including a 60-yard touchdown scamper late in the game.
Braxton Lamberth ran twice for seven yards and Cordell chipped in with four carries for three years.
Mt. Juliet Christian Academy (0-1) will go on the road Friday, Aug. 30 to take on Grace Baptist in Chattanooga.
Goodpasture 35, MJ Christian 7
MJ Christian 0 0 0 7 – 7
Goodpasture 6 16 6 7 – 35
Scoring summary
G – Cooper Pennington 4 run. Darius Barksdale kick. 9:16 first quarter.
G – Tanner Lane 25 pass from Pennington. Barksdale kick. 10:25 second quarter.
G – Brendan Jones 40 run. Kick failed. 8:30 second quarter.
G – Barksdale 25 field goal. 0:00 second quarter.
G – Pennington 2 run. Kick failed. 5:28 third quarter.
G – A.J. Brooks 49 run. Pavel Ramos kick. 9:32 fourth quarter.
MJCA – Jack Crouch 60 run. Eli Burgess kick. 4:56 fourth quarter.