Contact sports can begin practice --
HERMITAGE -- Executive Order No. 55, first announced this past Tuesday, was signed by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Friday, July 31 making contact during practice now permissible in the sports of football and girls' soccer.
Other fall sports, including golf, cross country, and volleyball were not affected by the State of Emergency Order that prohibited contact sports.
Although contact practice is now permissible, the regulations and requirements for practice and competition adopted by the Board of Control at their July 22 meeting are still in place for all sports and must be followed.
These include, no scrimmages, jamborees, 7-on-7 or play days.
The Date of First Contest for girls' soccer remains as originally scheduled, Aug. 17, with the state championships to be held Oct. 28-31 in Murfreesboro.
Football teams were allowed to begin heat acclimatization on July 20.
Each athlete must complete heat acclimatization (2 days of helmets only, 3 days in helmets and shoulder pads) before practicing in full equipment, which is now permitted.
“Athletics is an important part of our way of life and provides many benefits for our student-athletes, but common-sense precautions must be taken to combat COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee.
“We have worked directly with the TSSAA to coordinate a framework so that football season and soccer seasons can begin while keeping student-athletes, staff, and fans safe.