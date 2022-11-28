GLADEVILLE – The search for Erik Moses’ replacement as senior vice president and general manager of Nashville Superspeedway consisted of a stroll down the hall.
Matt Greci, who had served as vice president of events and operations at the track under Moses, Monday was promoted to the top position by Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI).
Greci, a long-time SMI employee, joined the Superspeedway staff in 2021 when SMI bought the facility from Dover Motorsports.
“Our company is very fortunate to have a senior executive with Matt’s experience, not only with our company but already located in the Nashville market,” said SMI president and CEO Marcus Smith in making the announcement. “We look forward to supporting Matt and our Nashville Superspeedway team as we move toward the 2023 Ally 400 NASCAR weekend.”
Greci is a native of Granby, CT and a graduate of Wingate University. He joined the staff at Charlotte Motor Speedway as an intern.
Over the next 16 years he worked his way up through the ranks to become vice president of events before his transfer to NSS.
“I’m fortunate to have some tremendous mentors at SMI,” Greci said. “I’m humbled to have the chance to put those lessons to use and build on the remarkable events at NSS.”
Being familiar with the NSS operation and staff, the Nashville racing market and the local community, is obviously an advantage for Greci.
“My family and I fell in love with Nashville, and see this community as our home,” he said.
Moses resigned two weeks ago after two years at the NSS helm to accept a leadership position with the Fiesta Bowl. Greci becomes the third person to lead the Superspeedway; Cliff Hawks held the position during the track’s first decade of operation prior to it’s being temporarily shut down. When it reopened, Moses was put in charge, becoming the first black track president in NASCAR history.
“When I started out at Speedway Motorsports as an intern, I could never have imagined having the opportunity to lead a passionate, dedicated and hard-working staff as ours at Nashville Superspeedway,” Greci said.
Although the track’s June NASCAR tripleheader is already in place, with title sponsors signed for all three races, his immediate duties include overseeing ticket sales, suite rentals, and various corporate partnerships, along with directing personnel and track maintenance.