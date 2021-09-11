Hawks move to 3-1 on the season -
N. MT. JULIET – Green Hill’s defense threw a shutout in the second half for its third consecutive victory and the Hawks finished the game with 254 rushing yards to beat Columbia Central 28-14 on Friday night.
Brax Lamberth rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries for Green Hill (3-1). In four games, Lamberth has 97 carries for 598 yards (6.2 yards per carry) and five touchdowns.
“Everybody was just blocking great tonight,” Lamberth said. “Thirty carries a game doesn’t bother me as long as it is helping the team.”
Columbia Central (2-2) had 80 yards rushing on 23 carries, but 50 of those yards came on one run -- Kayden McCoy’s long touchdown run early in the first quarter to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.
Columbia Central switched from its Wing-T offense to a spread formation for most of the second half when its rushing game stalled, and it needed to pass to catch up.
Lions head coach John Moore is the son of former Cumberland coach Herschel Moore, who had success for many years with the Wing-T with both his high school and college teams.
“I don’t think much changed in the second half from the first half,” Moore said. “They knocked us off the ball the entire game. We just made too many mistakes, missed blocking assignments. On defense we didn’t use good technique. We had too many guys doing their own thing out there.”
Green Hill had seven tackles for loss, six of them in the second half.
Linebacker Zach Hendley, a senior captain and the Hawks’ second-leading tackler, did not play in Friday’s game. Head coach Josh Crouch said he is injured and likely won’t play again this season.
Lions quarterback Luke Uselton completed 9-of-17 passes for 144 yards. His completed his first three passes of the game, all for first downs.
After McCoy’s touchdown, the Hawks used 11 consecutive running plays to tie the game on Lamberth’s 2-yard run.
Columbia Central retook the lead on the second play of the second quarter on Q Martin’s 8-yard run. Receiver Kaleb Carver got the Green Hill offense into gear with a 15-yard gain on a reverse to the Columbia Central 40.
Cade Mahoney threw a 19-yard pass to a wide-open Carver in the corner of the end zone to tie the game 14-14 late in the first half. The Hawks did not attempt a pass until the 1:41 mark of the first half.
“We didn’t really change much at halftime, just a couple of technique things they were exploiting with sideline passes,” said Crouch, whose team is 7-2 in its last nine games. “I was pretty happy with the way our offensive line played tonight. They are our most experienced group, and we rely on them a lot.”
The Hawks returned all five starting offensive linemen from their 2020 squad.
Green Hill took its first lead of the game on its first drive of the second half. Carver returned the kickoff to midfield and Lamberth finished the four-minute drive with a 22-yard touchdown run for a 21-14 lead.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Carver had his second touchdown catch of the game and fifth of the season, scoring from 14 yards on a shovel pass from Mahoney. Carver also played on defense as a safety in the fourth quarter when Columbia Central began passing on nearly every play.
Green Hill had a chance to extend its lead late in the third quarter when Carver returned a punt 34 yards to the Columbia Central 17. On fourth-and-goal from the 1, Mahoney handed the ball to 235-pound lineman Collin Jarrell, but he was stopped at the line of scrimmage.
The Lions forced the only turnover of the game, recovering a fumble with four minutes left in the game. Columbia Central had forced seven turnovers in its first three games.
Green Hill plays at Hillsboro in a region game Friday, Sept. 17 before ending the season with five consecutive games in Wilson County (four home games and ending the regular season at Mt. Juliet).
Columbia Central returns to region play next Friday with a home game against Nolensville.
Columbia Central 7 7 0 0 – 14
Green Hill 7 7 7 7 – 28
FIRST QUARTER
CC – Kayden McCoy 50 run, 9:17 (Max Patton kick)
GH – Brax Lamberth 2 run, 4:21 (Sam Crickmar kick)
SECOND QUARTER
CC – Q Martin 8 run, 11:14 (Patton kick)
GH – Kaleb Carver 19 pass from Cade Mahoney, 1:35 (Crickmar kick)
THIRD QUARTER
GH – Lamberth 22 run, 8:21 (Crickmar kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
GH – Carver 14 pass from Mahoney, 7:33 (Crickmar kick)