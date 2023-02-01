Woody's Woods & Waters -
We’re so bored in February that we get excited about a groundhog poking his noggin out of a hole.
Feb. 2 is national Groundhog Day, and no other critter has a day named it its honor, right alongside Washington’s Birthday, I Love Lucy Day and National Cheese Curds Day.
The little town of Punxsutawney, PA, celebrates with a festival, highlighted by hauling a sleepy groundhog out of its cozy cage and holding it aloft. Political big-wigs pose with Punxsutawney Phil, and you know what Phil’s thinking:
He’d like to take a chomp out of hizzhonor’s big red nose.
According to an Old Wives' Tale, if a groundhog peeks out of his burrow and sees his shadow, we’re in for six more weeks of bad weather. I always wondered how Old Wives knew. Did they stake out a groundhog’s den, wait for it to pop out, and see if it cast a shadow?
Old Wives clearly had ‘way too much time on their hands.
Then again, a groundhog is about as reliable as our weather-persons when it comes to forecasting. It’s a myth that they rely on Doppler radar and fancy satellite equipment; they just poke their head out the studio door and look for their shadow.
Groundhogs are also known as whistle-pigs for the high-pitched whistle they emit to alert their neighbors of danger.
A more common moniker is woodchuck. One of life’s enduring mysteries is how much wood would a woodchuck chuck if a woodchuck would chuck wood?
Like Pamela Anderson, groundhogs are strict vegans. They are harmless, aside from raiding vegetable gardens and sometimes undermining foundations of barns and other out-buildings with their tunnels.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency puts groundhogs in the same category as such undesirables as coyotes and armadillos, allowing them to be hunted and trapped year-round.
Nuisance groundhogs were a favorite target of varmint hunters until coyotes moved in, pilfering poultry, preying on pets and even occasionally threatening humans.
Suddenly groundhogs didn’t seem so bad, and hunters set their cross-hairs on coyotes.
When cornered or threatened, groundhogs menacingly clack their big orange teeth, but it’s a bluff. The only thing they bite is a cabbage. (Although the mayor of Punxsutawney may be pushing his luck with Phil.)
Are groundhogs edible? Depends on how hungry you are.
As a kid I plinked one that was stealing apples in our orchard and talked my good-sport grandma into cooking it out of cuisine curiosity.
She stewed the chunks of meat with veggies and spices. As I recall, it resembled mutton in taste and texture, a tad greasy. It was OK, but nobody asked for seconds.
A family of groundhogs lives under the shed in my back yard and they’re entertaining to watch, sitting up on their hind legs, chubby cheeks bulging as they munch clover. They don’t bother me, and I don’t bother them.
I wonder if they have anything special planned for Groundhog Day.