I believe that it was 1978 when Paul Susce (who is probably the best salesman and baseball man I ever knew) had somehow connected with Hank Aaron about a potential baseball equipment endorsement deal with the Worth Sports Company.
I cannot recall how Hank and I connected personally through those shallow discussions, but somehow we did.
I was only 23 years old.
I remember shaking his hand upon our first introduction. Hank was a mere two years out of baseball, only four years beyond homerun number 715.
I was no punk myself in this regard, but I might as well have grabbed a live shop vise. The hand felt like it weighed about 40 pounds, and I am pretty sure that it could crush a few bones if you chose to hold on long enough.
He was attending the Major League Baseball Winter Meeting in Orlando, Fla., the same as me. My company had a booth there displaying all our goods, the most famous of which was the Tennessee Thumper line of aluminum bats, the most highly marketable, quality aluminum bat of its day, and pro quality wood bats turned to match their aluminum contemporaries.
Whatever deal we were working toward fell apart because there just wasn’t going to be enough money in it for Hank, but he came by the booth anyway, pulled out a folding chair, a newspaper and just hung out for a long time. Well, you might imagine who I was hanging out with for much of the day around that booth.
So Hank leaves for a while, comes back and tries to buy a dozen baseballs from me for autographs. I gave him the balls but that wasn’t easy. He was very gracious and leaves again.
A little while later here comes Hank with a friend and says something very similar like, “Marshall, you might already know my friend?”
Of course I did. It was “Mr. Cub,” Ernie Banks.
“Well, he needs a box of balls for autographs. ....” and so on.
This man of legend, Mr. Henry Aaron, was as humble and regular as cornbread. I had been around enough to know that this was not normal.
The next day Mr. Aaron stopped by again and after a little small talk asked if it would be possible for me to drive him to the airport to pick up his wife, Billye, later that day and return them to the hotel.
Of course, I did.
It was only Hank and me in a quiet car. I remember feeling no pressure to start conversation as he read the sports section.
He made a comment about something he disagreed with, and I responded, We laughed and Hank said that it just didn’t matter because this evening somebody is gonna be wrapping dead fish with this paper and throwing it in the trash where it belongs. From there nothing was off limits, and I was just honored to be there with this good man.
This was back in the day when we could walk to the arrival gate at the airport to meet our travelers. I learned a bit about being famous during that walk to the arrival gate to meet Mrs. Aaron.
It seemed that everybody there recognized him, that all eyes looked, some stared, some obviously trying to figure out if that was really Hank Aaron?
A pair of business travelers walked by and I overheard one say in an excited tone while passing, “That was Hank Aaron and Bob Horner.” I did ask him about being so recognizable and he told me how uncomfortable he was with all those eyes in the airport and unfamiliar public places.
Billye stepped off the plane, and, my goodness, she was just a light. So kind, obviously a rock, and, as I found out later, quite successful herself. We took her bags and made our way back through the airport to the car. The eyes didn’t seem to matter as much with Billye there.
Conversation was lively on the return trip. There isn’t a person alive who wouldn’t have enjoyed being a fly in that car. I so much appreciated their openness as I tried not to ask any questions about the usual stuff. I remember him saying, “I know that I will appreciate my baseball career more 10 years from now than I do today.”
I remember how they certainly felt demonized by racism but so movingly forgiving of it all. They tried not to dwell on it so I won’t either.
There is so much more, but this is long enough.
The last time I spoke to Mr. Aaron was after leaving that job and relocating to Arkansas in 1980. With no intention of getting over dramatic, I’ll close with this.
His head was turned toward me, but looking toward Billye in the back seat when for some reason he described something about breaking Babe Ruth’s home run record with number 715 and to it all being over, and among other things he said, “Man, I even cried.”
In resurrecting these memories, so am I.
I have never met one so famous, one so forgiving, one who did it the right way, one so humble and kind as Henry Aaron. What an impact this good man has made on me again this day.
Marshall Shumate lives in Nashville and played as an outfielder and catcher for David Lipscomb University from 1974-1977 and was a member of Lipscomb's NAIA championship team of 1977.