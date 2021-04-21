CU's annual scholar athlete award -
Cumberland University women’s soccer player Sarah Haddock was named as the 2020-21 recipient of the Lindsey Donnell Award this week, presented annually to a Phoenix student-athlete who excels in both academics and athletics.
The award is given in honor of the late Lindsey Donnell, a former Phoenix football Little All-American and former professor at Cumberland.
The Newtownards, Northern Ireland native, is one of the most decorated women's soccer players to come through the program.
Haddock has been named Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Year three times. She is a two-time NAIA All-American and four-time First Team All-Mid-South Conference recipient.
In the classroom, Haddock has excelled as well earning Academic All-Mid-South Conference three times and NAIA Scholar-Athlete twice. She holds a 3.5 GPA. She has been on the Dean's List every semester since arriving at Cumberland in the fall of 2017.
Head women's soccer coach Scott Davidson has high remarks about Haddock, "Sarah epitomizes everything we want someone who represents Cumberland University and our soccer program. Her competitive nature, leadership qualities, and how she pushes everyone around her to be better are something that is now a staple of our women’s soccer program."
"Over four years, Sarah has been a major part in creating a positive culture of support and trust, which can now be built on for years to come." Davidson continued. "We have been blessed to have Sarah at Cumberland and know she is going to have such a big impact in whatever she does after Cumberland."
Haddock has set the standard as a student-athlete whose character and integrity are easily shown on the field and in the classroom. She supports each athletic program at their games and is well-respected around the Cumberland community and in the Mid-South Conference.
"I am honored to receive this award," Haddock said, "Thank you to everyone that has guided me through my time here at Cumberland. Without everyone's support here I would not be the player or the person I am today."
She is a member of the International Student Organization at Cumberland.
Lindsey Donnell set a national collegiate football record in 1936 with 1,500 rushing yards, a single-season record that stood until the 1960s when it was broken by USC tailback O.J. Simpson.
He graduated from Cumberland in 1936 and returned to teach English from 1960-62 and taught at Castle Heights Military Academy in Lebanon following his tenure at Cumberland.
Cumberland's on-campus soccer stadium is named in his honor.