Mt. Juliet’s Randall Haley, a prominent outdoors personality, has bagged a lot of turkeys over the years – 144, by actual count.
But it’s the turkeys he didn’t kill in which he takes the most pleasure.
For 16 years Haley has volunteered as a guide for Ft. Campbell soldiers, taking them on turkey hunts on the sprawling military base.
“I get a bigger thrill helping them kill a bird than I get from killing one myself,” says Haley, who earlier this spring guided Sgt. Tristin Harrison of California on his first turkey hunt. Harrison tagged a gobbler, Haley’s 13th successful guided hunt.
“He was really excited,” Haley says. “He couldn’t wait to get home and show it off.”
Haley has walked in soldiers’ shoes. He served aboard two U.S. Navy carriers, the Midway and Ranger, during the Vietnam war, off the coast of Da Nang.
When a Ft. Campbell friend asked Haley to guide servicemen, he immediately agreed.
“I’ll do anything I can to support our soldiers,” he says. “They don’t get enough credit for what they do.”
Soldiers sign up for the hunts, and approximately 30 are drawn. Haley meets his hunter at the post before dawn and takes him to a selected hunting site.
On the recent hunt, Haley called in a flock of 12 gobblers around 8 a.m., and Harrison dropped one.
Haley, 72, grew up hunting in Can non County and often draws on those bygone experiences. He has produced two outdoors videos, was a guest of honor at a Canadian waterfowl festival, and frequently appears on the Southern Woods & Waters TV show.
Haley will be a featured speaker at the May 21-22 Tennessee Outdoor Rendezvous in Lebanon. He will also judge the event’s turkey-calling contest.
“I’m looking forward to it,” says Haley, who has resided in Mt. Juliet since his retirement from South Central Bell. “I’ve always loved the outdoors, and I enjoy sharing my experiences.”
One of those experiences was traveling to Tullahoma over a half-century ago to see his first deer.
“They were releasing some deer on the Arnold Engineering Development Center, and I wanted to get a look at one,” he says. “Back then hardly anybody in Tennessee had seen a deer, they were so scarce.”
He also remembers seeing his first wild turkeys: he hatched them from a clutch of eggs he ordered from a wild-game farm.
As the turkeys grew from hatchlings to adults, Haley studied their habits and learned how to mimic their wide range of clucks, gobbles, purrs and yelps.
“That’s how I learned to call turkeys,” he says.
Haley plans to continue guiding soldiers on Ft. Campbell hunts.
“I’ll keep going as long as I’m able,” he says. “My daddy killed a deer when he was 91. I hope I can stay active as long as he did.”