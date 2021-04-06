There’ll be no brother vs. brother duels this season at Fairgrounds Speedway, at least not among Wilson County’s racing Hamletts.
Peyton, 19, has decided to sit out the season and leave the driving to big brother Dalton, 25, and their dad Bennie who races in a different division.
“I’ll still be at the track, working as a crew chief for Cecil Chunn’s son Steven,” Peyton says, but I won’t be driving.”
Peyton, who has been immersed in the sport since he was a toddler tagging at the heels of his father, doesn’t know if the sit-out will be permanent.
“I’ll see how I like being a crew chief,” he says. “I decided I wanted to try something different. I don’t know how it’ll work out, but I’m looking forward to it. Plus, I’ll get a chance to watch Dalton and my dad race.”
Dalton says his brother’s decision caught him by surprise.
“When it came to racing, he’d always been more interested and involved than I was,” Dalton says. “I’ll miss not getting to race against him. We had a lot of fun on the track and really went after each other.”
Bennie was likewise caught off-guard by his son’s decision.
“I didn’t know he was considering not racing until just recently,” says Bennie, who competes in the top-tier Pro Late Models while Dalton will race in the Limited Late Model division.
“But he’ll still be around the sport, working as a crew chief, and he might eventually change his mind about driving.”
Bennie, 51, is one of the area’s most respected racers, compiling 32 victories at three different tracks over the years. He finished 10th in last year’s championship standings (won by fellow Wilson County racer Dylan Fetcho).
When the season opens April 16-17, Bennie will have one of Fairgrounds Speedway’s most prominent and successful sponsors aboard – Town & Country Ford – and believes he is in position to compete for the title.
Dalton, meanwhile, has set a more modest goal:
“A win,” he says. “I just want a win.”
Dalton had some good runs last season, including a solid second, but no victories. He finished 6th in the division standings, while Peyton came in 7th.
“I’m right there,” Dalton says. “I just need a little more of something – maybe luck.”
He plans to be more focused on his driving this season.
“I had a lot going on last year,” says Dalton, who travels the state as a heavy equipment operator. He and wife Leah were also preoccupied with the birth of their son, Bennie, who arrived Dec. 30.
Could little Bennie become a third-generation racing Hamlett?
“Maybe,” Dalton says. “I’ve also got a two-year old stepson, J.C., who is really into it. It won’t be long until he’ll be out there.”
The Hamletts, like other Fairgrounds drivers, are closely following developments that could have an impact on local racing. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is trying to obtain a lease to operate the track, promising to invest millions of dollars in upgrades.
“I want what’s best for our racing,” Dalton says. “We’ll just have to wait and see what happens.”