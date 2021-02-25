32 career wins & itching for more -
As veteran racer Bennie Hamlett sat in his destroyed car, with another crashed car sitting on top of his, waiting for the rescue crew to pry him out, he admits the thought crossed his mind:
“Do I really want to keep doing this?”
Last season’s grinding crash at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway came just a month after a similar wipeout at Huntsville (Ala.) Speedway left the Mt. Juliet racer stiff and sore.
“The second one was pretty bad,” Hamlett says. “My car was totaled, and even though I wasn’t hurt, it kinda shook me up.”
Then he adds with a chuckle: “But here I am, getting ready for another season. I can’t wait to get back out there. I guess I’m addicted to racing.”
Hamlett, 51, is one of Middle Tennessee’s most enduring and endearing drivers. He started racing at 18, and hasn’t slowed down.
Hamlett has won 32 features at three different tracks over the decades – Nashville, Highland Rim and Riverview in Carthage -- and is itching to add more.
He believes this season could be one of his best ever, as he debuts a major new sponsor, Town & Country Ford. The dealership, with Bob McCracken at the helm, has sponsored cars for some of the Speedway’s most successful drivers, including all-time win leader Joe Buford.
“Bob is really into racing, and I’m super-excited about having Town & Country Ford aboard this season,” Hamlett says. “It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Hamlett, who along with wife Connie owns and operates a storage complex and rental property, says it has been a busy winter.
“I’ve spent every spare minute in the shop working on my car,” he says. “That’s about all I’ve done.”
Hamlett competes in Fairgrounds Speedway’s premier Pro Late Model division that has graduated numerous drivers into the NASCAR big leagues.
He finished 10th in the standings last season, despite missing one race. Three fellow Wilson County drivers dominated the division: Dylan Fetcho won the championship, Hunter Wright was fourth and Chase Johnson fifth.
“I’m happy for Dylan,” Hamlett says. “He’s a good racer, and so are Hunter and Chase.”
Hamlett’s sons Dalton, 25, and Peyton, 19, will race at the Fairgrounds this season in the second-tier Limited Late Model division.
“I tell them to race hard, but race smart,” Bennie says. “Remember, that’s your brother.”
Dalton was a standout football player at Wilson Central High, with college prospects, until a knee injury ended his playing days. With football behind him, he joined his dad and kid brother in racing.
Peyton, meanwhile, has always been obsessed with the sport: “When I was born, my heart was replaced with a V-8 motor.”
Dalton and wife Lia recently presented his parents with their first grandchild, a boy named Bennie. Could there be a third-generation Hamlett racer in the making?
“Could be,” Hamlett says. “Like me and my boys, he’ll probably grow up at the track, in the middle of it.”
But baby Bennie will have to wait a while to pursue his racing destiny. Grandpa Bennie is not ready to turn over the keys just yet.