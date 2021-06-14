Drives for Joe Gibbs Racing -
GLADEVLLE – Denny Hamlin goes into Sunday’s Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway winless through 16 races this season, but believes he’s on the brink of a breakout.
“I know my team and I are capable of winning races,” Hamlin said Monday in discussing the return of Cup racing to Middle Tennessee for the first time in 37 years, and the reopening of the track after a decade’s shutdown.
“It’s just a matter of everything coming together.”
Hamlin, driver of the No. 11 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, ran in the second-tier Xfinity Series during the Superspeedway’s prior 10-year run, but doesn’t recall how he finished.
“It’s been so long I can’t remember, but know it wasn’t first,” he said with a laugh.
Hamlin recalled the challenge of negotiating the unique 1.33-mile concrete track.
“It was different and difficult,” he said. “It’s narrow with a low groove and was really challenging.”
Although he hasn’t won this year, Hamlin’s consistently high finishes give him a 47-point lead over sizzling second-place Kyle Larson.
Larson leads all drivers with three wins, including the last two in a row, and is coming off a $1 million victory in last Sunday’s All-Star race in Texas.
“He’s on right now,” Hamlin says of Larson.
“He’s in the zone. He’s a great driver with a great team and it’s up to us to get better.”
Hamlin, a 40-year-old Virginia native, is chasing his first championships in his 15-year Cup career. He came close in 2010 when he finished third.
But he said he doesn’t lose sleep over his lack of a championship on an otherwise impressive racing resume.
“To me it’s about winning as many races as I can,” said Hamlin, whose 44 Cup victories include three Daytona 500 wins.
He ranks 19th all-time and third among active drivers, behind Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch. “I don’t think it (the championship) is as valuable as it used to be.”
Hamlin seems a cinch to make the championship playoffs even without a win, and once he’s in, he will rank among the title favorites.
At the start of the season Hamlin partnered with retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan to form a new team, with Bubba Wallace driving. Even with his full-time driving duties, Hamlin is a hands-on co-owner.
“I’m in contact with the team every day,” he said, “either by phone, email or Zoom.”
Wallace, is the only African American driver in NASCAR’s premier series, and the 2021 season has been a struggle. Hamlin said he and others in the team constantly offer support and encouragement.
“It’s a learning process and he’s got us at his disposal,” Hamlin said.
Hamlin’s partnership with Jordan lays the foundation for becoming a full-time team owner when his driving days are done – whenever that may be. He said he has no retirement timetable.
“I’m learning about the overseeing side of the sport,” he said, “but right now I just want to know I can win on any given week. That’s my focus.”
Sunday’s Ally 400 is sold out, but tickets are still available for the truck and Xfinity races. To order tickets, visit www.NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or call 1-866-RACE-TIX.