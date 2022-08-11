Larry Dowdy girl

Hunting is a Tennessee tradition and protected by law. Brandon Dowdy, host of the Southern Woods & Waters TV show, carries on the tradition with daughter Emery, who was 10 when she bagged her first buck.  

Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges.

The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in 1995. The Tennessee Code Annotated regulation is lengthy and legally complex, but in essence it says, “It is illegal to interfere with the lawful taking of a game animal by any actions of a person or persons.”