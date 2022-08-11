Hunting is a Tennessee tradition and protected by law. Brandon Dowdy, host of the Southern Woods & Waters TV show, carries on the tradition with daughter Emery, who was 10 when she bagged her first buck.
Incidents of animal-rights activists harassing hunters and trying to disrupt hunts is on the rise, including incidents in Tennessee, and officials warn that it’s illegal and can result in criminal charges.
The Hunter Protection Act, better known as the “Hunter Harassment Law” was passed by the Tennessee legislature in 1995. The Tennessee Code Annotated regulation is lengthy and legally complex, but in essence it says, “It is illegal to interfere with the lawful taking of a game animal by any actions of a person or persons.”
That interference includes the use of drones, lights or noise-makers to disrupt hunts.
A violation is a Class C misdemeanor and can result in additional charges. A Vermont woman currently faces assault charges for an altercation that included blocking a vehicle and pepper-spraying a bear hunter in an attempt to stop a legal hunt.
Last year a Knoxville woman was similarly charged with interfering with a bear hunt. The outcome of the case is not known. The charges become more serious with repeat violations.
This spring a turkey hunt in Giles County was disrupted by a person shouting at a hunter who was legally hunting on adjacent private property. A similar incident last fall disrupted a deer hunt. The hunter intends to file charges if is there is another incident.
Although the individual who disrupted the hunts was on his own property at the time, the disruptions occurred on land on which the hunts were legally taking place. By law, the interference constituted a violation.
A similar case occurred a few years ago in another state when animal-rights activists used drones to fly over areas and disrupt hunts. A court ruled that even though the drone operators were not on the property, their actions nevertheless resulted in interference with legal hunts, and they were therefore criminally liable.
In addition to a violator facing criminal charges and legal costs, a harassed hunter could potentially sue for financial compensation for a disrupted hunt. It could be a considerable amount – a ruined $15,000 elk hunt, for example, plus transportation costs, gear and other expenses related to the spoiled hunt.
Animal-rights extremists are passionate about their beliefs, and straightforward about their ultimate goal of banning hunting.
That’s their right. But hunters have rights too, and the law to back them up.