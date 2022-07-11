"This season has about broke me"
Veteran Mt. Juliet racer Bennie Hamlett, one of the area’s most popular drivers, suffered a possible concussion in a serious crash last Saturday night that has him pondering his racing future after 34 years of chasing checkered flags.
“I’ve had some bad wrecks before, but this one really bothered me,” Hamlett, 52, said Monday in reflecting on the wipeout at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway that destroyed his car and left him stiff and sore with concussion-like symptoms.
Hamlett said wife Connie “has been through a lot of these with me, but I can tell this one affected her more. She keeps following me around, making sure I’m OK. She gets a vote (on his racing future) and she’ll support whatever decision I make.”
Hamlett’s car was struck by another racer on a re-start in the Pro Late Model feature and sent spinning.
“I was passing a guy and he came up and hooked me in the rear,” Hamlett said. “I hit the wall, and cars just kept piling up. When it was over, there was a car sitting on top of mine. It was as bad a wreck as I’ve been in. I’m kinda hurt and kinda mad.”
In addition to his physical injuries, Hamlett suffered a hard financial blow, with his race car virtually destroyed. Race cars are not insured.
“It hurts when you lose a $100,000 race car,” he said. “This season has about broke me.”
Hamlett has a backup car if he decides to complete the season, and has plenty of time to decide – the next race is not until Aug. 13, one of four remaining on the schedule.
“Right now I’m not sure what I’m going to do,” said Hamlett, who ran his first race in 1988 and over the years won 32 features at Nashville, Highland Rim Speedway in Ridgetop and Riverview Speedway in Carthage.
Last year he landed a top sponsor in Town & Country Ford, and everything seemed in place for a good season – and possibly a championship run.
But mechanical problems plagued him from start to finish, and he ended up 15th in the standings.
He remained optimistic heading into this 34th season, but once again bad luck tagged at his heels, punctuated by last Saturday night’s crash.
Hamlett has two sons who are promising drivers – Dalton, 26, and Peyton, 20 – and could remain involved as a team owner or crew chief.
“I’m not sure what I’ll do,” he said. “I’ve always loved this sport, and it would be hard to give it up.”
Drive on Superspeedway: Nashville Superspeedway will host “A Day at the Track” Saturday, July 16 between the hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., during which time personal cars can be driven around the 1.33-mile "D" shaped concrete oval racetrack.
Three paced laps will cost $60 and includes a Victory Circle photo.
The event is sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust, with proceeds going to Easterseals Tennessee.
Detailed information, including how to register, is available online at nashvillesuperspeedway.com/2022/07/06/wilson-bank-day.