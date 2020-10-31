Commandos claim region title -
MT. JULIET — Mt. Juliet rushed for 116 yards against a strong Hendersonville defense on Friday night at Elzie Patton Field but needed one more yard to have a chance to regain the Region 4,6A championship.
The Commandos stopped Mt. Juliet on a fourth down in the third quarter and claimed the region title for the second consecutive season with a 24-14 victory.
Mt. Juliet’s loss scrambled the region playoff seedings, which needed tiebreakers with Rossview and Wilson Central before the brackets are announced Saturday afternoon.
Mt. Juliet will make its seventh consecutive appearance in the 6A playoffs, and 11th appearance over the past 12 years.
The Golden Bears (6-3 overall, 3-2 in the region) lost three of their final four regular-season games. They had won three consecutive region titles before finishing second to Hendersonville the past two seasons.
“Regardless of who is next for us, we are 0-0 and they are 0-0,” Mt. Juliet head coach Trey Perry said.
Hendersonville (7-3, 5-0) will open the playoffs against Blackman (4-5, 4-2) next Friday night. It will be the fourth consecutive 6A playoff appearance for the Commandos.
The Golden Bears started the second half on offense and kept the ball for nearly seven minutes. On fourth-and-1 from the Hendersonville 20, Mt. Juliet ran the ball up the middle and officials used a measurement to determine the Golden Bears did not make the first down.
“Football is a game of inches. You saw that tonight,” Perry said. “We went for it on fourth down. It looked like we got it but the measurement said otherwise.
“I just didn't think we could lose this game.”
Five plays later, Ellis Ellis sprinted 64 yards around his right end for a touchdown, giving the Commandos their first lead of the game, 17-14, with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
Ellis also had a 52-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. He gained 131 yards on six carries. Brent Rowe rushed for 126 yards on 22 carries with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first half.
Mt. Juliet took a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the game when Kaleel Stewart blocked a punt and Manny Marshall recovered it in the end zone.
Jamari Sowell intercepted a pass in the end zone to set up Mt. Juliet’s first offensive snap at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter. That drive ended a few plays later when Stephen Swoner’s only pass attempt of the first half was intercepted.
The Golden Bears got the ball back and Hendersonville recovered backup quarterback Brice Messenger’s fumble at the 6. The Golden Bears’ defense tightened up and held Hendersonville to a 25-yard field goal.
Sowell returned the kickoff 84 yards to the Commandos 15. Mt. Juliet’s Osize Daniyan scored on a 5-yard run after officials ruled he crossed the goal line before fumbling for a 14-3 lead. Rowe got the Commandos closer at halftime with a 2-yard run to trail 14-10.
Hendersonville’s offense stayed on the field most of the first half with 39 plays to 12 for the Golden Bears, who had 22 yards of total offense in the first half.
Mt. Juliet finished the game with 116 rushing yards on 37 carries. The Golden Bears had only three runs for 10 yards or more, all by Sowell who gained 59 yards on 11 carries.
Swoner completed 6-of-14 passes for 66 yards, most of them on Mt. Juliet’s final drive.