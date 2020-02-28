Three ACL's hinder prep career -
WATERTOWN -- Arianna "AJ" Johns is a determined young lady.
She's placed three serious knee injuries in her rear view mirror and is making plans to resurrect her basketball career -- in of all places Minnesota.
Johnson, a member of Watertown High's graduating class of 2020, will enroll at North Central University, an NCAA Division III institution located in Minneapolis. She was unable to play for the Lady Tigers the last two seasons due to her injuries.
"I had filled out a recruiting form back when I was a freshman, and pretty much forgot about it," Johns said. "I got an email from Coach [Paul] Brunner at North Central and it went on from there.
"I took a visit in November and it seems like just what I was looking for"
A guard, Johns expects to be released in the next few weeks to start working out again in hopes of being ready to go when the Rams begin practice in the late fall.
AJ is the daughter of Kelley and Paula Johns.