Boys teams sport perfect records
A classic in-county rivalry is on tap tonight as Mt. Juliet visits Lebanon High to open District 9AAA play for both programs.
Girls action tips at 6:30 pm at Campbell Brandon Gymnasium, followed by the boys around 8.
While the girls game is expected to be a "knock down, drag out" affair as usual, it's the boys contest that has draw serious interest.
Both squads enter tonight's game with undefeated records as LHS stands 6-0 and Mt. Juliet is 5-0.
Troy Allen's Golden Bears are coming off a 79-66 win over East Nashville Tuesday, a game that found Lipscomb University signee Will Pruitt scoring 31 points and dishing out 10 assists.
Will Pruitte delivered 31 points and 10 assists Tuesday, Dec. 3 as Mt. Juliet defeated East Nashville Magnet 79-66 at Tommy Martin Gymnasium.
Gage Wells knocked down five 3-pointers on the way to 17 and Charles Clark added 11 points.
So far this season, Mt. Juliet is averaging over 76 points per game.
The Blue Devils of Jim McDowell are off to a 6-0 start following Tuesday's 67-46 win over Tullahoma.
Lebanon raced to a 21-9 start against the Wildcats and can boast of a 66-58 win over defending Class 3A state champion Knoxville Bearden Saturday.
GIRLS GAME -- Friday's opener features 2-2 Mt. Juliet against 4-2 Lebanon.
Mt. Juliet dropped an 82-65 decision at East Nashville Magnet Tuesday, despite 19 points from sharp shooting ninth grader Ava Heilman.
The Devilettes are coming off a 55-49 win over Tullahoma Tuesday -- a game that found the guard tandem of Addie Porter and Addie Grace Lester each scoring 12 points.
