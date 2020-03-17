TSSAA Board of Control voted without opposition Tuesday to keep the state basketball tournaments on suspension rather than cancelling.
The BOC is looking at the possibility of finishing the BlueCross Girls and Boys Championships in mid-May.
In a perfect world, the girls would be wrapped up Monday & Tuesday with the boys to play Wednesday through Saturday.
Lebanon's Devilettes (31-6) are set to play Arlington (31-5) in the Class 3A semifinals.
LHS eliminated Bradley Central 52-42 before tournament play was suspended due to concerns around the Covid-19 virus.
If the tournaments are resumed, Mt. Juliet's boys (29-3) are slated to play Blackman (26-3) in a Class 3A quarterfinal contest.