Former Cumberland coach Rick Reeves returns -
Cumberland's basketball programs host longtime Mid-South Conference rival University of the Cumberlands tonight at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Action tips at 6 pm with the women's game as former Cumberland coach Rick Reeves returns to Lebanon.
Now in his second season at UC, Reeves went 55-32 in three seasons at Cumberland (1986-1989). His Lady Patriots come in 13-2 overall and 1-1 in the MSC.
The men's game is scheduled for an 8 pm start as the Phoenix stand 10-6 / 2-2 following a thrilling 63-60 home win over Lindsey Wilson Monday.
(men) Cumberland 63, Lindsey Wilson 60
LEBANON -- Clutch play down the stretch helped carry Cumberland to a 63-60 win over No. 19-ranked Lindsey Wilson Monday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Nashville senior Jalen Duke took over late in the game scoring 14 of his 20 points after intermission while freshman TJ Stargell connected on 4-of-4 free throws in the final 14 seconds of regulation to ice the game.
With the win the Phoenix improved to 10-6 on the season, 2-2 in the Mid-South Conference, headed into at Thursday home game versus the University of the Cumberlands.
The hotly-contested game found the Blue Raiders and Cumberland leading six different times with no lead being larger than six points.
The Phoenix shot 22-of-58 from the field (40 percent) and 16-of-18 at the line (89 percent).
Lindsey Wilson (12-4, 1-2 MSC) shot 43.4% (23-of-53) from the field, but turned the ball over 18 times while led to 18 points for Cumberland.
Duke, a transfer from Tennessee State, led all scorers 20 points and seven rebounds.
Stargell posted 14 points, collected six rebounds and dished out five assists while Aaron Ridley added 10.
DeMari Davis cleaned the boards with 14 rebounds and scored six points.
(women) LWC 76, Cumberland 67
LEBANON -- Cumberland slipped to 5-9 overall and 0-4 in the Mid-South Conference following Monday's 76-67 loss to No. 14-ranked Lindsey Wilson at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Shooting well, the Phoenix led 57-54 going into the fourth quarter, but LWC (13-3, 2-1) closed the game on a 22-10 run.
Senior post Katherine Griffith led Cumberland with 18 points while Kerrice Watson drilled 5-of-6 from beyond the arc for her 16.
Nashville sophomore Britany Miller posted a double-double with 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds.
Four Lindsey Wilson players reached double-digit scoring led by Raegan Turner with 23 and Jynea Harris with 20.