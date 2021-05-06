Watertown High athlete -
WATERTOWN - Brittni Allison, a Class of 2021 athlete at Watertown High, signed scholarship papers Thursday morning to continue her academic and athletic career at the University of the Cumberlands, located in Williamsburg, Ky.
The daughter of Greg and Kathy Allison, Brittni was a four-year letter winner in basketball, softball and volleyball at Watertown High.
A guard, she will play basketball at the University of the Cumberlands, an NAIA institution and a member of the Mid-South Conference. UC is coached by Rick Reeves and went 14-6 overall last season.
Allison scored 1,000 career points at WHS and helped the Lady Tigers to a record of 18-10 as a senior.