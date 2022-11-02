Cumberland Esports' Jaylen Taylor (pictured with Coach Spencer Claypool) won the NECC Madden National Championship. Taylor's victory gave Cumberland Esports their first national championship in program history during their inaugural season.
The Cumberland women's golf team received championship rings for winning the program's first Mid-South Conference tournament championship. The squad went on to place 10th in the NAIA nationals and is presently ranked 6th headed into the spring season.
LEBANON - Cumberland's TJ Stargell goes to the bucket against two Reinhardt defenders in Tuesday's 76-71 victory over the Eagles.
Steve Wampler
LEBANON - Cumberland's Jaylen Negron (3) came off the bench for 14 points to lead the Phoenix to a 76-72 win over Reinhardt Tuesday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Steve Wampler
Cumberland's Cole Smith, pictured with athletic director Ron Pavan, went 29-0 last season to win the 165-pound NAIA National Championship.
Nicole Carey
Cumberland's Sibanda Dumoluhle (left) won the NAIA Outdoor triple Jump last spring while Praise Idamadudu won the 400 meter dash.
Nicole Carey
Nicole Carey
LEBANON - On a night Cumberland recognized their recent NAIA and Mid-South Conference champions, junior Jaylen Negron scored 14 points off the bench to lead the Phoenix to a 76-71 victory over Reinhardt Tuesday at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Cumberland (1-0) led by as many as 15 points (31-16) at the 5:09 mark of the first half, only to see the Eagles draw within 39-33 at intermission on the strength of a 17-8 run.
"We got off to a great start tonight," said CU coach Jeremy Lewis, "defensively, we were electric. Then we hit a bit of a wall there late in the half.
"I thought we got really stagnant on offense, too many guys dribbling around instead of passing, playing on the sidelines and not in the middle of the floor.
"Ultimately, it was good for us to be in a dogfight like this the first game of the season. If we play a bad team and win by 40 we don't learn anything.
"Tonight, we got a good win against a really, really good team."
The second half was a back and forth struggle, with Reinhardt pulling within 73-69 with an old fashioned 3-point play from Tyler Smith with 44.2 seconds left in regulation.
Negron knocked down the back end of a two-shot foul at the 36.4 mark for a 74-69 advantage, then CU's Tajah Fraley and Tyler Byrd each hit free throws in the losing seconds to ice the win.
Negron's 14 led three CU players in double figures as Jordan Stephens and TJ Stargell each had 13.
Senior post Isaac Stephens (Mt. Juliet) finished with 9 points and pulled 10 rebounds with a blocked shot and a steal. Nassir Coleman and TyReek Johnson had 9 points each for the Phoenix.
Reinhardt's Jalin Wimberly led all scorers with 21.
As a team, Cumberland connected on 28-of-59 shots from the field (47.5%) and 15-of-22 from the line (68%).
The Phoenix forced 23 Reinhardt turnovers, resulting in 17 points, and scored 23 off the bench.
Bryan College visits Friday
Cumberland basketball will welcome Bryan College of the Appalachian Athletic Conference to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena Friday for a 7 p.m. game.
Local fans will recognize Bryan standout Noah Mulaski, a 2018 graduate of Lebanon High, as one of Bryan's key players.
Mulaski is a four-year letter winner and was named to the Appalachian Athletic Conference All Defensive First Team last season.
Starting all 30 games last season for Bryan, he averaged right at 10 ppg last year for Bryan.
The Phoenix opened the 2022-2023 season in Cookeville last Friday, dropping an 80-69 exhibition game against Tennessee Tech at Hooper Eblen Center.
CU led the Golden Eagles 40-37 at intermission, only to see the Ohio Valley Conference team took control with a 43-29 effort over the final 20 minutes.
Tech knocked down 13 three-pointers, including 8-of-11 (73 percent) in the second half.
Isaac Stephens led all scorers with 18 points on a 9-of-9 effort from the field. TyReek Johnson added 16 points in his debut in a Phoenix uniform.
Brett Thompson led three Tennessee Tech players in double figures with 17 points.