Tyler Byrd has 16 in 2nd half -
LEBANON -- A so-so first half gave way to a solid final 20 minutes of basketball Monday as Cumberland rolled to a 67-55 win over Mid-South Conference rival Lindsey Wilson College at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.
Leading just 26-24 at intermission, the Phoenix rode the antics of Chattanooga native Tyler Byrd.
A transfer from Florida Atlantic, Byrd scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half and finished a perfect 9-of-9 at the free throw line.
Down 38-33 in the early going of the second half, Cumberland went on a 7-0 run and pulled ahead on a putback by Phoenix post man Isaac Stephens -- the first of three consecutive baskets by the Mt. Juliet native.
The big man ran the floor and threw down a two-handed dunk to put his team up 42-38 with 11:21 remaining, then scored on a power layup at the 10:40 mark for a 44-38 Cumberland advantage.
"We played pretty good defense most of the night," said CU coach Jeremy Lewis. "We stepped up and made plays we needed to make. Once we got the lead there in the second half, we never gave it back."
Leading 58-50, the Phoenix knocked down 9-of-10 at the charity stripe in the final 1:07 of regulation to hold the Blue Raiders at bay.
Aaron Ridley, whose 3-pointer at the end of the first half gave Cumberland a 26-24 lead, led all scorers with 22 points.
Stephens added 14 points and 8 rebounds and Tavon King finished with 8 points as the Phoenix improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference.
CU marched to the free throw line 24 times and connected on 21 (87.5 percent).
Lindsey Wilson, coached by former longtime Cumberland assistant Chris Starks, was led by Ryan Friday who scored 15 points and pulled 11 rebounds.
The Blue Raiders shot just 35 percent from the field (23-of-65) and slipped to 3-6 on the season and 1-5 in the Mid-South Conference.
Cumberland is scheduled to play at Martin Methodist College in Pulaski Saturday.
Lindsey Wilson (55): Colen Gaynor 10, Payton Cundiff 5, Elijah Jordan 13, Ryan Friday 15, Juwan Burnett 6, Travez Nyx 6.
Cumberland Univ. (67): TJ Stargell 2, Aaron Ridley 22, Tavon King 8, Tyler Byrd 21, Isaac Stephens 14.
Halftime: 26-24, Cumberland.
Cumberland women hit pause
The Saturday, Jan. 2 scheduled game between the Cumberland and Georgetown women's basketball teams, along with the next three games, have been postponed due to Covid-19 protocols.
The CU women are expected to be out of action Thursday afternoon Jan. 18 at home against the University of the Cumberlands.
Cumberland stood 2-3 overall, 1-3 in the Mid-South Conference following a 93-49 loss at Campbellsville Dec. 31.
Make-up dates between Georgetown, Lindsey Wilson, Life and Martin Methodist have not yet been determined.