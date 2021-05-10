Friendship Christian point guard -
LEBANON - Friendship Christian School Class of 2021 athlete Allie Gibson signed scholarship papers Monday morning to continue her academic and athletic career at Nashville's Trevecca Nazarene University.
The starting point guard for the Lady Commanders, she is the daughter of Robby and Crystal Gibson and is the cousin of former Trevecca point guard Christian Gibson, who was a product of Mt. Juliet High School.
Trevecca is an NCAA Division II institution and is a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.