Post-race ceremonies including trophy the presentation featuring, from left retired Tennessee Titans safety Blaine Bishop, Tennessee Lottery President & CEO Rebecca Paul Hargrove, race winner Justin Allgaier and Nashville Superspeedway President & GM Erik Moses.
Justin Allgaier raises the Gibson guitar in Victory Lane. Driving for JR Motorsports, he dominated Saturday's Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) celebrates with his crew after winning the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier (7) does a burnout after winning the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Riley Herbst (98) leads the field to the green during the start Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Eventual winner Justin Allgaier (7) battles his way through traffic in Saturday's Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
The No. 9 Chevy of Noah Gragson takes on gas and tires during a pit stop during Saturday's running of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at Nashville Superspeedway.
The pit crew of NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer (1) services his car during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
The US Navy Leap Frogs thrilled Saturday's crowd at the Nashville Superspeedway during prerace ceremonies.
Prerace flyover Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway.
Nashville Superspeedway track president Erik Moses welcomes fans before the start of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Tennessee Lottery President Rebecca Paul Hargrove welcomes fans before the start of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
A group of cars led by driver Josh Berry (8) battle three-wide for position during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jeffrey Earnhardt pit crew member Pat Cole watches the race on the big screen during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Fans watch the race from pit road Saturday during the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
Naomi Cooke Johnson sings the National Anthem before the start of the Tennessee Lottery 250 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
GLADEVILLE – Justin Allgaier was sizzling – literally and figuratively – on the sweltering concrete of Nashville Superspeedway Saturday as the Illinois driver dominated the Tennessee Lottery 250.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series race was a warm-up act for Sunday’s 4 p.m. Ally 400 Cup Series main event – and warm it was, as hot as 130 degrees inside the race cars.
Driver Ryan Vergas was taken to the infield care center after the race for treatment of heat exhaustion.
“It was among the hottest races I’ve ever run,” said Allgaier who fended off Knoxville racer Trevor Bayne, the 2011 Daytona 500 champion.
“The track was hot, and we were sliding around,” Allgaier said. “As I’d come down the front-stretch I’d look up at all those fans in the grandstands and think about how hot it was for them. They are really dedicated, and I love coming here. When we lost this track on our schedule, I was so disappointed. It’s nice to be back.”
The Superspeedway suspended operations for ten years, then re-opened for business last season. This weekend’s NASCAR tripleheader is its second annual.
Hendersonville’s Josh Berry, who drives for Dale Earhardt Jr.’s Xfinity team and is considered one of the sport’s rising stars, was running 8th when he was caught in a spin. He finished 29th.
Tyler Reddick, driving for Nashville music mogul Scott Borchetta, came in 29th.
Ryan Preece’s Music City magic ran out. On Friday night he won his second truck race in as many starts at the Superspeedway – the only two wins of his career – but he came in 6th against the tougher Xfinity competition.
Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of the late seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt, ran a solid race and finished 7th.
Bayne made a late but futile charge at Allgaier. “I had a fast car,” he said, “but I just ran out of time.”
Allgaier led all but 53 laps of the 188-lap race, and said his car “was the best I’ve ever had. It’s fun when your car is that good.”
The win was the second of the season for Allgaier and the 18th of his career. “It never gets old,” he said.
