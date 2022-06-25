Hanging out during Saturday's qualifying for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway was none other than retired NBA superstar Michael Jordan. Jordan is the owner of 23XI Racing -- fielding cars for Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.
GLADEVILLE - Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, drives during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Logan Riely/Getty Images
GLADEVILLE - Denny Hamlin, driver of the #11 FedEx Office Toyota, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway.
Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
GLADEVILLE – Denny Hamlin, tumbling through a topsy-turvy season, hit his stride Saturday when he captured the pole for Sunday afternoon’s Ally 400.
Hamlin sailed his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota around 1.3-mile Nashville Superspeedway at a speed of 160.413 mph to claim starting honors in the NASCAR Cup Series race, a welcome confidence booster after finishing a dismal 31st in his most recent outing at Sanoma, Calif.
“When we’re good we’re good, and when we’re bad we’re really bad,” said Hamlin in reference to his highs and lows through the season’s first 16 races. “It’s a Hail Mary pass every race. Some of our races have been embarrassing. We need more consistency.”
The veteran racer from Virginia got his weekend off to a good start, nudging Joey Logano’s Team Penske Ford off the pole by a hiccup (160.107 mph).
Kyle Larson, the defending race champion and today’s favorite, starts on the second row alongside points leader Chase Elliott.
Daniel Suarez, flying the Trackhouse Racing colors of Tootsies Orchard Lounge, starts 5th after his recent historic Sanoma triumph, becoming the sport’s first Mexican-born driver to smash a pinata in Victory Circle.
Kyle Busch, who has turned in some smashing performances here in past races, spun during his qualifying lap and will have to work his way through the 36-car field from last place.
Although Hamlin has sputtered at times this year, at other times he has sizzled, winning two races that should punch his playoff ticket.
“This will be the most unpredictable playoff ever,” Hamlin predicted, noting that no other driver has been dominant, including last season’s powerhouse Larson, with just one win.
Even before Saturday’s pole celebration, Hamlin was already enjoying his visit to Music City. He and some fellow drivers and celebrities had a night on the town the previous evening, and included in the group was Michael Jordan, co-owner of a Cup team with Hamlin.
“I like this town,” Hamlin said. “It brings excitement to the sport.”
Sunday’s nationally televised race rolls off at 4 p.m. Last year’s inaugural Cup race was a 38,000-seat sellout, but as of Saturday tickets were still available.
