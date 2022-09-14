WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Years ago, Field & Stream magazine carried an outdoors advice column titled “Tap’s Tips.”
Here’s some updates that might come in handy:
If you’re lost in the woods, sit down and try to build a campfire. Immediately a dozen strangers will appear and tell you how to do it better. Most of them have Bronx accents:
“Foist, youze gotta pile up some whatchacallets – twigs -- like dis ...”
I never understood how a New York cabbie became an authority on building a wilderness campfire, but he is. Just ask him.
It’s not only building campfires that brings out the experts. Try putting up a tent sometime. Bystanders will rush over to show you how to properly hammer down the tent pegs.
You wouldn’t think hammering a peg into the ground would be that complicated, but there are folks who evidently wrote their doctoral thesis on Tent-Peg Hammering.
Also fish cleaning. I was cleaning fish on a dock at Reelfoot Lake one afternoon when a tobacco-squirting old geezer in tattered overalls ambled over to show me what I was doing wrong.
I’ve been cleaning fish for 60 years, but, between squirts, the grizzled guru explained how my technique needed tweaking.
He grabbed the razor-sharp fillet knife and demonstrated how to firmly place the slippery fish on its belly, then slice along the backbone. He promptly filleted his thumb.
He yet out a yelp and danced around, sputtering and spitting and bleeding, then scurried off to get his thumb patched up. I quickly finished cleaning my fish before he could return and fillet another appendage.
One summer I went down the Buffalo River with a canoe club whose members included an expert paddler. You knew he was an expert by the quilt-work of patches on his vest, attesting to his paddling prowess. He was the Babe Ruth of canoers.
As a rookie, I was partnered with the expert. He gave me some paddling pointers, and off we shoved. We capsized in the first riffle -- and in almost every other riffle for the next five miles.
The paddling expert and I got dunked more times than a LeBron James basketball.
An expert waterfowler gave me a tutorial on how to pluck a duck. The professor began by plunging the mallard into a bucket of hot water to “loosen the feathers.” What a mess. Even I know a duck sheds water.
The expert duck-plucker was a quack.
Then there was the nature expert who led a group on an interpretative hike in a state park. Along the trail he explained how to identify edible mushrooms from poisonous ones, nibbing some to demonstrate the difference.
Halfway through the hike, the toadstool tutor was rushed to a hospital to have his stomach pumped.
That illustrates the most important tip of all: Whenever you venture outdoors, remain vigilant. You never know when you might encounter an expert offering advice.
Your survival could be at stake.