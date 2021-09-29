WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Awhile back I read a story by Southern good ol’ boy author Rick Bragg about accidentally hooking a Billy goat on a back-cast while fishing in a farm pond.
It was reminiscent of the time boyhood buddy Tom Thurman did the same with his dog Poochie. If Bragg’s goat put up as good a fight as Thurman’s hound, Rick had a heck of a battle.
Tom and I were teenagers fly-fishing on Thurman’s family pond, making looping, artful casts like Brad Pitt in “A River Runs Through It.”
We were using popping bugs -- thumbnail-sized little cork lures painted green with yellow spots and rubber legs that wiggled and quivered. The lure’s concave front made a popping, gurgling sound when twitched along the surface.
I wasn’t sure what sort of aquatic critter a popping bug was supposed to imitate – maybe a runty, burping frog with skinny legs -- but big bluegill and bass ate ‘em up.
When making sweeping back-casts you had to watch out for trees and bushes behind you, or you’d get snagged.
On one of Tom’s back-casts he snagged a tree branch. It let out a yelp.
It wasn’t a branch, it was Poochie, who had trotted up behind us unnoticed. The popping bug snagged Poochie in the tip of his ear.
He took off running, peeling line like a tarpon. When all the line was gone from Tom’s reel, the leader snapped where it was tied to the popping bug. Poochie disappeared over a rise, homeward bound.
We found him sulking on the back porch, the green popping bug pierced in his ear like something Ozzie Osborne would wear to a heavy-metal concert.
We tried to get Poochie to hold still so we could remove the lure, but he didn’t trust us. He growled and back away. I’d do the same if somebody stuck a fish hook in MY ear.
Tom’s dad checked it out and said to leave it alone; the hook would eventually dislodge.
It did, about three months later. Meanwhile, Poochie went through the summer as the only dog in the neighborhood with a popping bug in his ear. He didn’t seem to mind; he pranced along, the lure’s rubber legs jauntily bouncing and bobbing. His girlfriends seemed to like it.
Then one day it was gone, and Poochie became an ordinary dog with no accessories. The only change we noticed was that he didn’t go fishing with us anymore.
A friend once hooked a gull while deep-sea fishing. It swooped down when he cast, grabbed his lure in mid-air, and got hooked. My buddy said it fought a good fight, flapping squawking, as he reeled it in. The charter boat captain unhooked it.
It was the sea gull’s fault. It had nobody to blame but itself for getting snagged. Bragg’s goat and Tom’s hound, on the other hand, were innocent bystanders.
They failed to duck, and instead of “Fish on!” it was “Oops!”