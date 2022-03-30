WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Turkey season opens Saturday, and all across the land thousands of camo-clad hunters will be hunkered in blinds doing their best Mae West impersonations:
“Hey Big Boy, why don’t you come up and see me sometime?”
That’s how gobblers translate assorted clucks, purrs and putts from come-hither hens, and heed the message.
It’s springtime, and romance is in the air.
Normally-wary old Toms become as giddy as teenagers on prom night. When they hear a nearby hen whispering sweet nothings (putt-putt-purr-purr) they come running with candy and flowers.
The best turkey impersonator I know is Lebanon’s Clarence Dies, who holds four World Slams (bagging all six turkey species, including Oscillateds in the Yucatan jungle). Few hunters have collected a World Slam; Clarence has four.
Clarence’s hand-crafted 3-Trax calls are used by turkey hunters throughout the country.
But owning a Stradivarius doesn’t make you a good fiddler. You have to be able to play it, and Clarence is a gobbler-charming maestro.
However, long-beard Romeos sometimes don’t need a lot of coaxing in the spring. Every note doesn’t have to be perfect. One morning a gobbler gobbled when I opened a squeaky barnyard gate.
When I took up turkey hunting years ago, I was a novice at calling. I bought a slate call and tried it out. Clarence said it sounded like a wildcat being neutered.
Instead of the seductive beckoning of a love-sick hen, it was more like she was saying, “Not now -- I have a headache.”
But on my first call of my first morning of my first turkey hunt, a big Tom responded with a booming gobble. He sailed off a ridge and trotted across the field, fanning and strutting, and Thanksgiving came early.
I once witnessed a gobbler mistake a rubber decoy for a rival suitor, knocking it over and flogging and spurring it. It didn’t seem to dawn on the big dummy that he was attacking a dummy. He beat up a mannequin he thought was flirting with his girl.
Slow earners don’t last long as the season progresses. For every gobbler that comes running to a squeaky gate or attacks a rubber decoy, a dozen others will vanish if you blink or scratch your nose.
That’s where the artistry comes in, and why Clarence consistently feasts on roast turkey while the rest of us eat Spam.
Wild turkeys played an important role in North American history. They ranked high on Indians’ grocery lists, and fed droves of hungry frontiersmen.
How highly in esteem were turkeys held? Ben Franklin proposed making the gobbler our national emblem, but his effort was defeated by the powerful eagle lobby.
Various factors rendered turkeys virtually extinct in the state before a Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency restoration project brought them back in the 1970s.
Suddenly they were everywhere, and became our favorite upland game bird. Today turkey hunting is a multi-million-dollar enterprise, enjoyed by thousands.
Once again, it’s turkey time in Tennessee.