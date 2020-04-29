Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award -
NASHVILLE -- Cumberland University Hall of Fame baseball Coach Woody Hunt has been named the 2019-20 recipient of the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award by the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame, the organization announced earlier this week.
The Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to coaches who have led their teams in excellence, cultivating talent in athletes and are a shining example of mentorship and character within the sports industry.
"To get the award that is named after Pat Summitt is very humbling. She is one of the greatest coaches in any sport of all-time," Hunt said.
Hunt surpassed 1,600 career wins earlier this season with a walk-off victory over Dennie Crabaugh's Oklahoma City Stars. He is one of just seven collegiate baseball coaches of any level to pass 1,600 victories and just one of three in the NAIA.
Hunt has claimed 17 Coach of the Year honors, including the 2006 and 2010 Rawlings National Coach of the Year awards. He is a seven-time Southeast Region Coach of the Year and has also been a finalist for the National Coach of the Year Award four times.
In February 2019, Hunt received the Fred Russell Distinguished American Award from the National Football Foundation. It is the highest honor presented by the Middle Tennessee Chapter of the National Football Foundation and recognizes a local supporter of American values and the mid-state community.
The Phoenix have appeared in 12 NAIA World Series, including six in 11 seasons from 2004-14.
Cumberland has won 20 regular season conference championships during Hunt's tenure, including 10 in the Tennessee Collegiate Athletic Conference (TCAC), six in the Mid-South Conference (MSC) and four in the TranSouth Athletic Conference (TSAC). CU has earned four district championships, 12 NAIA regional titles and has played in five super regionals as well during Hunt's tenure.
The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Induction Banquet is scheduled for Saturday, August 1 at the Omni Nashville Downtown.
Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award Winners
2020- Woody Hunt
2019- Rick Byrd
2018- James A. Haslam II
2017- Roy Kramer
2016- Doug Dickey
2015- Mack Brown