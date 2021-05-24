Will spearhead fundraising -
LEBANON - Cumberland University Director of Athletics Ron Pavan has named legendary baseball coach Woody Hunt Assistant Athletic Director for Fundraising and Facilities effective June 1.
"I am very excited that Coach Hunt will be working as our new Assistant Athletic Director for Fundraising and Facilities. Coach Hunt brings a wealth of experience in fundraising and facilities that can take our athletic department to the next level," Pavan said.
Perhaps some of Hunt's greatest achievement lies in the facilities in which his team plays, practices, and dresses. Cumberland has one of the finest baseball facilities in the nation, second to none in the NAIA, with Ernest L. Stockton Field, its 500 chairback seats and state-of-the-art press box.
Hunt orchestrated the construction of the Benton Jennings Hitting Complex which provides the Phoenix with batting cages, bullpens and a workout area.
He also produced the Jeanette C. Rudy Clubhouse with over 40 individual lockers, coaches' offices, a lounge area, and a trophy room.
"I have always loved facilities and creating new things," Hunt said. "I strived to always make something new at the baseball stadium each year and I now get the opportunity to help all programs with their facility development while also helping out with fundraising."
Hunt announced his retirement as the Cumberland baseball coach in January following the 2021 season.
He amassed 1,630 wins over his career and coached his teams to three Avista NAIA World Series championships.
Well over 1,000 former players and alumni helped send him off at the last home weekend in April before the season officially ended in the Mid-South Conference Opening Round.