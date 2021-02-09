Home recuperating after taking a wicked line drive off the nose while coaching third base, Cumberland University Hall of Fame baseball coach Woody Hunt has earned a few days off.
Hunt, 70, was transported to Northside Hospital Cherokee in Clinton, Ga. after the Saturday morning incident during CU's 6-5 victory over No. 17-ranked Reinhardt in Waleska, Ga.
The ball apparently struck the bill of his batting helmet, then ricocheted downward, striking Hunt squarely on the nose.
Bleeding profusely, Hunt was diagnosed with a broken nose and a concussion.
He was treated and released late Saturday afternoon and allowed to hitch a ride back to Lebanon with Cumberland radio announcer Randy Sallis.
"Kudos to Cumberland baseball grad assistant coach Chase Smith," Sallis said.
"Coach Hunt had headed to the third base coaching box without his batting helmet on -- just his cap.
"Chase saw that and took Coach Hunt his helmet literally moments before the line drive struck him. Otherwise it could have been a much worse story."
Cumberland's baseball team remained in the Peach State and is scheduled to play Wednesday afternoon at Truett McConnell in Cleveland, Ga.
This weekend's scheduled home opening series against Indiana Tech was canceled at the request of Indiana Tech due to COVID-19 issues.
The Phoenix are slated to be back at Ernest L. Stockton Field Friday, Feb. 19 against Indiana-Kokomo.
Cumberland 6, Reinhardt 5
WALESKI, GA - Cumberland knocked off 17th-ranked Reinhardt 6-5 Saturday morning to take two-of-three in the season-opening series at Ken White Field.
Down 2-0, the Phoenix struck for four runs in the top of the third, then added single runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Junior infielder Tyler Stokes paced Cumberland's offensive attack with a three-run homer and a double in four at bats.
Shortstop Joey Fregosi went 3-for-5 with a RBI double while catcher Pablo Custodio finished two-for-five with a home run.
Freshman outfielder Junior Morel added a single and a double in five trips to the plate as CU pounded out 11 hits against three Reinehardt pitchers.
Junior lefty Nick Hoefling (1-0) worked three innings for the decision, striking out four and scattering four hits.
Brad Smith tossed the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, giving up three hits and two earned runs.
Caleb Lathrop and Zavien Lindsey also pitched as Cumberland held Reinhardt’s offense to nine hits.
Cumberland 7, Reinhardt 6
WALESKA, GA - Trailing 5-3 after four complete, Cumberland struck for three runs in the top of the fifth and pushed another run across in the sixth in Friday afternoon's 7-6 victory over Reinhardt at Ken White Field.
Hitting out of the nine hole, catcher Pablo Custodio led CU's 11-hit attack with a perfect 3-for-3 afternoon.
Outfielder Andrew Martinez belted a solo homer while Joey Fregosi and Tyler Jones each contributed a double and a single.
Third baseman Jose Vera drove in two runs for the winners.
Lawrenceburg junior Jordan Burdette worked five innings in relief to earn the pitching decision.
Burdette struck out two and walked one after taking over in the third for starter Daniel Alvarez.
Reinhardt shortstop Nick Sanders, a Lebanon High product, went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, drove in a run and scored twice.
Reinhardt 7, Cumberland 4
WALESKA, GA - Cumberland pounded out 11 hits but produced only four runs in Saturday's season-opening 7-4 loss to No. 17-ranked Reinhardt at Ken White Field.
Phoenix starter Hooper Mills was tagged with the loss, walking six and allowing just one hit, but four earned runs in 3.1 innings of work.
Andrew Martinez, Tyler Jones and Joey Fregosi each had three hits while Ethan Shelton and Tyler Stokes each stroked doubles.
Nick Sanders had a two-run double for Reinhardt in the fourth inning.