Hall of Fame coach honored Saturday
If you take a minute to consider Woody Hunt's numbers, they almost seem unreal.
He's logged 43 years at the same school, 41 as head coach, won three NAIA National Championships, earned 12 trips to the NAIA World Series, some 1,629 victories, 17 Coach of the Year awards, 20 conference championships, six Hall of Fame inductions and 99 of his former players went on to sign professional contracts.
But in retrospect, Hunt's tenure at Cumberland University has always been about much more than numbers.
The impact he's had on his players, peers, co-workers, the community and even the University can't be measured by mathematics alone.
The fact that he's worked at the same place under nine different University presidents, that he raised the funds to transform a vacant lot into one of the finest facilities in small college baseball and was athletic director when the critical decision was made to add college football - a move that helped secure the economic future of the institution - far outshine the wins and losses.
To help his school through a rough patch, he took a turn coaching men's basketball and to this day remains the only CU coach to have scored a victory against the late Lipscomb University Hall of Fame coach Don Meyer.
"When I came here to play on Coach Hunt's first team as a four-year school," said former Middle Tennessee State head coach Jim McGuire, "there were maybe 500 students enrolled.
"Now there's something over 650 athletes alone out of what - 2,700 students? To see this turnout, to see the lives he's influenced and the loyalty he inspires in his former players is nothing short of remarkable."
All these things became evident Saturday morning at the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena as one side of the building was filled to capacity with well wishers for a ceremony to honor the humble ex-Marine from Boyle County, Kentucky.
Plaques, resolutions, a flag and a game jersey were presented to Hunt while former and current players, along with hundreds of well-wishers hung on his every eloquent, deliberate word.
"This is a day I have anticipated for a couple of years," Hunt said Saturday, "COVID had other plans.
"This anticipation has been filled with uncertainty, fear and wondering when is the right time. Today, I know it's time. I am at piece with this decision and I'm looking forward to the next step in my life.
"Refection is a great thing, and I've done that a lot in the last year or so. I came to realize that my retirement is not about me, but about the people who made my career possible.
"In 1977, I came to Lebanon chasing my dream. Two men gave me my opportunity to become the assistant baseball coach at Cumberland Junior College. Two years late, those same men gave me the opportunity to become the head coach of this program. These men were (athletic director) Mickey Englett and (the late Cumberland President) Dr. Ernest Stockton.
"They had confidence in me and believed I could do the job. We were a junior college for two years, then in 1983 Cumberland transitioned into a four-year institution. I will never forget the two men who gave me an opportunity to coach this great game at this great University.
"Mickey taught me a lot on the field and Dr. Stockton taught me how to love Cumberland and to have passion for what you do. My many thanks to them.
"I want to thank my family. My wife (of 49 years) Erma has endured a lot while I was living my dream."
Hunt went on to mention the professionals at Cumberland, the professors, the maintenance people, the cafeteria workers and the security crew.
"The presidents I have worked for have been wonderful to me and have helped me in more ways than I can mention," Hunt said.
"Without question, the athletic directors have supported me beyond what was required from them. Four stand out and are among my closest friends, Mitch Walters, Lynn Bogle, Pat Lawson and Ron Pavan.
"This is a great community and a great place to live. I could not have developed this program without the support of the people of Lebanon and Wilson County.
"My church, Immanuel Baptist Church, has been a big part of my family's life since 1984. Without the spiritual input from that church, I would not be here today.
"2020 was a tough year for everybody in the country and was a tough year for our family. When the tornado ripped our house apart, many people in this community reached out and supported us in a great way.
"My family will never forget the support the help that was extended. The blessings overcame the heartache we felt from that tornado."
In conclusion, Hunt addressed his former players, current players and assistant coaches.
"An overflowing heartfelt thank you. No player or coach stands alone. You have enhanced my life more than you know.
"I feel the support and love from all of you. This I know for sure -- these players have influenced me much more than I have influenced them.
"My goal as their coach was to give them the best program I could, giving them the best experience possible here at Cumberland.
"And sometimes during that experience, you have to go through some ups and downs. To all my players, from the my days as an assistant here to now, I am deeply grateful and I love you all. "I'm asking all the players, to please stay together. We are one. We are Cumberland baseball.
"I want you to continue chasing rainbows. There are still many pots of gold to be found."