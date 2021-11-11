Since 1998, the Hunters for the Hungry program has provided more than 8.2 million meals of venison to the state’s needy, and the sponsoring Tennessee Wildlife Federation hopes to continue that tradition of giving during this hunting season.
Here’s how it works:
A hunter drops off a harvested deer at a cooperating commercial deer processing plant and can designate all or a portion of the venison to be donated to Hunters for the Hungry.
Usually, the processing fee is reduced or waived for donated venison; each processor has its own policy. The TWF assists with processing costs.
Under state health regulations, only venison that is processed by a licensed processing plant can be donated to the Hunters for the Hungry program.
Some 55 deer processing plants across the state are participating in the program this season. They are listed by county on the Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s website -- www.tnwf.org.
A processor can be contacted to see what, if any, fees are involved, what are the hours of operation, and answer any other questions.
Hunters are encouraged to drop off their deer as promptly as possible after harvesting, to avoid spoilage. Each deer must have a kill tag or other documentation of a legal harvest.
Once the donated venison is processed and ready for pick-up, the processor will contact a representative with participating civic, church and charitable organizations such as Second Harvest. Someone from the organization will pick up the venison for distribution.
Any organization wishing to participate can contact the Tennessee Wildlife Federation for information about how to proceed.
Venison is nutritious and can be served in a wide variety of ways, from stews, burger and chili to pot roasts and steaks. Processors can make venison sausages of assorted types and flavors, usually at additional cost.
In recent years the amount of donated venison has increased as more hunters become aware of the program, and the state’s deer harvest increases.
With the discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease in deer in some of the state’s western counties, testing precautions are taken there, even though CWD is not believed to be transmitted or harmful to humans.
Information about how donations are handled in those specific counties, or about the Hunters for the Hungry program in general, is on the TWF website www.tnwf.org.