Last year the TWRA began banding male turkeys state-wide to monitor their movements.
The banding program is part of a five-year study conducted by the Agency and UT to try to learn why turkeys suddenly became scarce in some parts of the state.
Kayak fatality: The TWRA and other rescue agencies last week recovered the body of a 51-year-old Eagleville man in Percy Priest Lake.
He apparently drowned while kayaking. An anchored kayak was found nearby.
The TWRA said the man was not wearing a life jacket.
The drowning was the sixth boating fatality this year in Tennessee. Three of the six victims were not wearing a life jacket.
The TWRA continues to stress the importance of wearing a life jacket while on the water. It is mandatory for youngsters 12 and under.
Interscholastic archery: The TWRA’s 15th annual National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) last week concluded in Murfreesboro with about 1,500 students representing 80 Tennessee schools.
Any school interested in participating can contact director Don Crawford at Don.Crawford@tn.gov or (615) 781-6542.
Local clay target team: The Wilson County clay target team has begun competition at the City Gun Club.
The team is called SMASH (Stance, Mount, Aim, Shoot, Hit) and is open to boys and girls in grades 5th through high school. Youngsters who attend school in a county in which there is no comparable program are eligible for the Wilson County team.