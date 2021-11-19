With deer season underway, hunters are reminded of the “tag before you drag” rule implemented last season by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Before transporting a harvested deer, it must be checked in on a smartphone or tagged with a paper tag. The tags can be printed-out from the website www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.com. (click on “transportation tags.”)
The paper tags can be laminated or covered with Scotch tape to make them more durable.
The tagged deer still have to be checked in at a TWRA checking site or via internet www.GoOutdoorsTennessee.combefore midnight of the day they are killed.
Detailed regulations are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
Hunters for Hungry: Hunters can donate all or part of a harvested deer to Hunters for the Hungry, which provides meals for needy.
The deer can be dropped off at any of the state’s 55 participating commercial deer processing plant. Some offer free or discounted processing feeds for donated venison. Check with the individual processor beforehand for operating hours and other details.
The program is sponsored by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation in partnership with the TWRA, and information is available on the TWF website www.tnwf.org.
TWRA offers tree grants: The TWRA is offering tree-planting grants of $500 each to civic and other community groups. For information about how to apply, contact the TWRA’s main office in Nashville.
TWRA supports breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness.
The proceeds go to "Casting for Recovery", an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.