A deer hunter bundled in bulky clothing, wearing gloves and heavy boots and weighted down with assorted gear, clambers up a steep ladder, metal rungs slippery with rain, frost and ice.
He’s excited and hurrying.
A deer hunter bundled in bulky clothing, wearing gloves and heavy boots and weighted down with assorted gear, clambers up a steep ladder, metal rungs slippery with rain, frost and ice.
He’s excited and hurrying.
It’s pitch-dark.
What could possibly go wrong?
Everything. Which is why tree-stand accidents are the No. 1 cause of hunting injuries.
Generations of hunter-safety courses and firearms training have virtually eliminated gun accidents in the field; nowadays the biggest danger is tree-stand mishaps. That’s why the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency includes tree-stand safety in its mandatory hunter education classes.
An accident can happen to anyone, including a veteran hunter like one I knew in Hardin County. He climbed up on his tree stand prior to deer season to re-adjust the angle of the seat. He unsnapped the strap that fastened the top of the stand to the tree, and when he did, the metal ladder suddenly sprang back, throwing him to the ground.
He suffered a broken back, spent months in agonizing rehab, and during the process became addicted to pain-killers.
His life became a nightmare, all because of one moment’s mistake atop a tree stand.
A Kentucky hunter was found dead a few seasons ago, hanging upside down from his tree stand, his feet tangled in his safety harness after apparently falling.
While such tragic incidents get media attention, dozens and perhaps hundreds of non-lethal but still-serious sprains, strains and fractures go unreported. Tumbling off a 12-foot ladder onto the hard ground is going to hurt.
Tree-stand safety starts before opening day. Wildlife officials advise checking stands left up from last season to make sure they are still in good shape, especially home-made wooden structures. Wood rots and nails rust, and commercial metal stands can shift and twist as the tree grows.
Also make a pre-season check for wasp and hornet nests on and around the stand. Being attacked by a swarm of angry wasps atop a tree stand, in the dark, can spell disaster.
Clear away vines and brush and other obstruction, and trim shooting lanes. It’s easier and safter to do in the daylight than in the dark and hurry of opening day.
Remember how slick ladder rungs can be, from frost, ice or rain, going up and coming down. Hurrying down to check out a shot on a big buck can get an excited hunter in trouble.
Hunting from tree stands is effective because deer seldom look up when scanning for predators. TV hunting shows and outdoor magazines promote tree-stand hunting, and more and more modern-day hunters are buying into it.
It’s an effective way to hunt, perched high about the ground, but hunters need to remember it can be dangerous up there.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.