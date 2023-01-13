Holders of hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but expire on the date they were issued in 2022.
The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission last year approved the new 365-day license format.
Licenses can be purchased or renewed at most outdoors outlets or on-line at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s website www.tnwildlife.org.
Other than the change in the renewal date process, all other license rules and requirements remain in place.
A wide range of license options is available, including a Lifetime License for various age groups, with prices based accordingly. Details are listed in the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide.
Sportsman Swap Meet - The Percy Priest Hybrid & Striper Club will hold a swap meet 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.
A $5 donation at the door is requested, kids 121 and under FREE, with proceeds going to purchase the highest protein fish food available for the TWRA fish hatcheries in Normandy and Springfield.
All manner of hunting and fishing equipment, both new and used, will be available (no firearms).
Eight-foot tables will be available for rental at $20. For more information, please call (615) 449-5431.
Boat, fishing show: The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 3-5 at Lebanon's Farm Bureau Expo Center, located on the grounds of the James E. Ward Agricultural Center.
Detailed information about show times, displays and tickets is available on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website - www.tnboatexpo.com.
CWD testing incentive: In an effort to promote testing for Chronic Wasting Disease in and around Wayne County, the TWRA is offering participating hunters a chance to receive a Lifetime License.
Hunters who drop off deer heads at participating processors and drop-off sites will be eligible to be drawn for a Lifetime License. If the hunter already has one, the license can be transferred to any state resident.
Wayne County has been designated a “high risk” county for the deadly deer disease, prompting biologists to devote extra attention to it.
A locker has also been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for CWD which has spread throughout West Tennessee.
Trout stocked: The TWRA’s annual winter trout stocking is underway, with a list of stocked waters posted on the Agency website, www.tnwildlife.org.
The daily limit is seven, and a trout license is required to fish for them, even if no trout are kept.
Youngsters 12 and under are exempt, and a Lifetime License or Sportsman’s License fulfills the requirement.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number for verification purposes.