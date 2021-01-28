When Tennessee’s inaugural hunting season for Sandhill Cranes was announced in 2013, there was a lot squawking from the state’s Ornithological Society and other bird-watchers.
They fought the Sandhill season beak and claw.
They couldn’t deny that Sandhill Cranes were abundant in the state – so abundant, in some parts, that the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service issued “nuisance permits” allowing farmers to kill them to protect their grain fields.
Regardless, the bird-watchers were concerned hunters would mistake the over-abundant Sandhills for rare and protected Whooping Cranes.
That didn’t happen.
As the 8th annual Sandhill season concludes Jan. 31, there hasn’t been a documented case of a Whooping Crane being shot by mistake.
That’s probably due to the fact that every Sandhill hunter must pass a “Sandhill Crane Identification Test” administered by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The test makes sure hunters can tell the difference between a Sandhill and Whooping crane, as well as the similar Trumpeter Swan.
In endorsing a Sandhill Crane season, the TWRA pointed out that the birds have been hunted for decades, with no adverse impact on their population.
That includes Canada, Mexico and several states in the U.S. which manage Sandhills the same way they do ducks, geese and other migratory waterfowl.
The TWRA has proceeded prudently with its Sandhill seasons, requiring the ID test and limiting the number of permits issued annually.
This past season 1,623 permits were issued to hunters in the Southeast Crane Zone via a hand-held drawing.
Another 1,078 statewide tags were issued in a computerized drawing.
Each tag allowed the harvesting of one Sandhill Crane.
Even if every tag were filled – and not all were – that would amount to less than 2,700 Sandhills taken.
That wouldn’t make a dent in migrating flocks estimated at 600,000 birds.
Large numbers of Sandhills continue to pour into refuges in Southeast Tennessee, attracting wildlife watchers and photographers and inspiring an annual Sandhill Crane Festival (held virtually this year due to pandemic restrictions).
Bird-watchers’ fears were unfounded.
Regulated hunting for Sandhills has no more detrimental impact than hunting ducks and geese, doves and turkeys.
The Sandhill season utilizes an abundant, renewable wildlife resource and allows a select number of outdoorsmen a chance to participate in a unique hunt.
Hopefully that number will continue to grow, with the success of another Sandhill season.