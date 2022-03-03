The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recently invited comments and suggestions about this fall’s hunting seasons and regulations, and I sent some in:
* Open muzzleloader deer season on Nov. 1 every year.
A standard annual opening date will make it easier to remember, like the traditional Sept. 1 opening of dove season. It would avoid confusion like happened last year when an incorrect muzzleloader opening date appeared on the TWRA calendar.
An earlier opener would also give muzzleloaders a few more days of hunting in prime-time early November.
Even better, start muzzleloader season in mid-October, overlapping with archery season. The muzzleloaders wouldn’t bother the bowhunters, especially on private land.
* Do away with the “tag and drag” rule.
Having to tag a deer or turkey in the field before it is taken to a checking station or transported home for an on-line check in is a needless hassle.
Paper tags have to be printed, then laminated so they don’t fall apart when wet, and hunters must remember to carry a pen afield to fill out the tag,
And that bother serves no purpose.
Violators who don’t legally check in their deer and turkeys aren’t going to tag them.
* Allow hunters to take one beardless turkey during the fall season.
That used to be the charm of fall turkey hunting – hens and beardless jakes were legal, which greatly increased a hunter’s chance of bagging a bird.
Initially, the fall limit was too liberal. Six turkeys – all of which could be hens – were allowed in most Middle Tennessee counties.
That was obviously too many to remove from a flock, and the limit needed to be reduced.
But the TWRA over-corrected, going from six beardless turkeys per county to zero. (One bearded bird is still allowed each fall.)
One turkey of any sort per Thanksgiving is about right.
* Suspend quail hunting until the birds can – hopefully – make a comeback.
I realize the TWRA is doing its best to halt the disappearance of bob-whites, but its best isn’t working.
Quail continue their decades-long decline, remaining scarce or non-existent in many areas in which they once flourished.
Until biologists figure out the problem and solve it – if it can be solved -- a moratorium should be declared on hunting wild quail.
There will still be opportunities to hunt pen-raised birds stocked on private land, and on commercial hunting reserves such as Meadowbrook in Westmoreland.
But for the present, wild quail are too scarce to keep killing.
Hunters’ suggestions and comments will be taken into consideration by the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission when it meets this summer to set the regulations.
Email comments to TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov or mail to: Hunting Season Comments, TWRA Wildlife Division, 5101 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.