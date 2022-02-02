WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
One frigid February morning I went fishing with Lebanon guide Jim Duckworth on Old Hickory Lake, and we had to use a pole to break the ice around the ramp before we could launch the boat.
We didn’t catch anything. Our teeth were chattering so loud it scared away the fish.
I was impressed by Jim’s patriotic colors: his nose was red, his ears were white and his face was blue.
At one point it sounded like he was chattering “It’s a Grand Old Flag.”
That wasn’t the only time I flirted with Hypothermia, the Greek goddess of frozen noses.
As a kid I once sauger-fished in the Tennessee River below Watts Bar Dam on a day so cold gobs of ice formed on the rod tip. I had to keep pecking it against a rock to knock it off.
Like a lot of things we did as teenagers, it seemed like fun at the time.
Long-time angling amigo Bob Sherborne and I once went fishing on Reelfoot Lake in the dead of winter. We heard that was a great time to catch big crappie. We spent two miserable days shivering on the wind-swept lake and didn’t catch a thing.
Looking back, we were lucky – we could have caught pneumonia.
It was June before I could feel my toes.
An old Army buddy who lives in northern Wisconsin invited me up one winter to go ice fishing. I explained why I couldn’t go – I was allergic to polar bears.
He later sent me a photo of him and a couple of pals holding a stringer of perch they caught through the ice. Big grins were frozen on their faces. I suspect grins weren’t all that were frozen.
Up there they use meal worms for ice-fishing bait. Meal worms are little wiggling white larva. Down here we call them maggots.
I’ve heard that ice fishermen keep their meal worms warm and wiggling in the sub-zero temperatures by holding them in their mouth. I can’t attest to that, but in the photo of my frozen buddy and his cohorts, they look kinda mealy-mouthed.
Or maybe they were just numb with excitement.
Talk about keeping a stiff upper lip.
That’s a dedicated fisherman: boring a hole in the ice and hunkering over it all day with a mouthful of maggots while an Artic wind howls down his parka.
I used to be that dedicated, but therapy sessions finally cured it.
I admit there are a couple of advantages to fishing on a frozen lake: no water skiers to dodge, and no bikini distractions.
But when Mama Nature turns the water hard, I figure that’s her way of telling us it’s too cold to fish. I fish for fun, and frostbite’s not fun. It took me several shivering years for that to sink in.
I finally have sense enough to get in out of the cold.
Call me when you see daffodils and bluebirds.