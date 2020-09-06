Clear skies. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Mainly sunny. High 89F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind: SE @ 6mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 36%
Wind Chill: 86°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Humidity: 38%
Wind Chill: 85°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: SE @ 5mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 46%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Wind: SSE @ 5mph
Humidity: 54%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 77°
Wind: SSE @ 3mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 61%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 71°
Wind: SSE @ 2mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 71%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 69°
Humidity: 73%
Wind Chill: 68°
Heat Index: 68°
Wind: S @ 3mph
Humidity: 75%
Wind: S @ 2mph
Precip: 4% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 67°
Heat Index: 67°
Wind: S @ 4mph
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 66°
Wind Chill: 65°
Heat Index: 65°
Mt. Juliet's Conlon Baggott (2)
Lebanon sophomore Anthony Crowell
Mt. Juliet senior Matt Delfendahl (15)
Lebanon High defenders Kyle Scott (81), Copeland Bradford (35) and Anthony Crowell (2)
Mt. Juliet's Christian Donatelli and Lebanon's Dequantay Shannon
Lebanon's Eli Clemmons (10)
Lebanon's Tyler Perry (33) and Mt. Juliet's James Hawkes
Mt. Juliet's Conlon Baggott
Mt. Juliet's Stephen Swoner
Mt. Juliet's Jeremiah Sowell (48) and Lebanon's Eli Freeman
Photo collage from Mt. Juliet's 45-24 win over Lebanon Friday, Sept. 4 at the Mel Brown Athletic Complex.
All photos by BOBBIE KAY BRYAN.
