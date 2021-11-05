The dates of the upcoming muzzleloader deer season are incorrect in some Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency calendars.
The season opens Saturday, Nov. 6 and runs through Friday, Nov. 19.
In some of the TWRA’s calendars of events, the opening date is listed as Nov. 8 and the closing date Nov. 20. Hunters are advised both are incorrect.
Agency spokesman Barry Cross explained that the incorrect muzzleloader dates and other errors appeared in an initial printing of the calendars, and corrected calendars were issued.
However, some hunters failed to receive the corrected versions, creating confusion about one of the biggest hunting weekends of the year. Many hunters rely on the TWRA calendars to plan their schedules.
Information about seasons and regulations is also available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Fisherman drowns: A fisherman who fell overboard and drowned in Percy Priest Lake was not wearing a life jacket, according to the TWRA which investigated the recent accident.
The TWRA said the 56-year-old Rutherford County man and another person were in a boat traveling at a “steady slow speed” when he “lost his balance while trying to land a fish and fell overboard.”
His partner tried to rescue him by tossing him a flotation device but was unsuccessful.
The incident marked the state’s 19th boating-related fatality this year. Last year 32 boaters died, the most since records have been kept.
The TWRA says failure to wear a life jacket was a factor in many of the drownings.
The Agency encourages boaters to wear a life jacket at all times when on the water, even if the boat is moving at slow speeds. Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for youngsters on a moving boat.
New fishing regulations: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission has set sport fishing regulations for 2022-24, and none involve Middle Tennessee waters.
Regulations currently listed in the Tennessee Fishing Guide will remain in effect, except for a few waters in West and East Tennessee.
TWRA supports breast cancer awareness: The TWRA is selling pink patches and hats to promote Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
The proceeds go to "Casting for Recovery", an organization that arranges fly fishing trips for women affected by breast cancer.