GLADEVILLE – Along with “Gentlemen, start your engines,” the thud of footballs being kicked off might eventually echo from Nashville Superspeedway.
There’s a chance – apparently a good chance – the track could host some football games matching area high school teams, and possibly even some colleges.
“It’s something we’re looking at,” says track president Erik Moses.
“There are a lot of things involved, starting with getting an infield football field prepared with the proper crown and drainage so on,” Moses said, “but we’re definitely considering it.”
The plan would be to host games involving local high schools, as well as match-ups with state-wide teams and even out-of-state opponents.
Moses noted the track hosted a high school cross-country meet last fall, “and we want to continue our interscholastic involvement with schools in Wilson and neighboring counties.”
In addition to football, the Superspeedway might also host soccer and lacrosse matches on its infield layout.
Along with high school games, the track might eventually bid for college football games involving such area teams as Tennessee State University, Cumberland University, Tennessee Tech and Middle Tennessee State.
NSS last year began fostering a relationship with TSU, inviting several university dignitaries to the track’s June NASCAR races.
“We’re taking a ‘crawl, walk, run” approach,” Moses said. “To arrange something like this takes time. The process is just starting.”
Adding credibility to the possibility of NSS hosting football games is the fact that its sister track, Bristol Motor Speedway, has already done it.
In 2016 Bristol constructed an infield football field and hosted a game between UT and Virginia Tech. It drew an NCAA-record crowd of 156,990.
Bristol and NSS are owned by Speedway Motorsports Inc.
Having Bristol’s football-experienced officials available to advise and assist with field construction and other logistics would be a major benefit to the Superspeedway project.
“That’s definitely one of our many SMI assets,” Moses said.
Moses likewise has experience in planning and promoting football games on the college and pro level.
He served on the Sports & Entertainment Commission in Washington, D.C., helping develop the collegiate Military Bowl.
He also served as president of Washington’s XFL pro football franchise.
Preparing for NSS’s second annual Cup Series race, part of a June 24-26 NASCAR tripleheader weekend, is the track’s immediate priority.
But scheduling additional events has been one of Moses’ goals from the start, and among those goals are some future football games.
“Everything is in the preliminary stages,” he said, “but we want to get the word out and let schools know about it. It’s a starting point.”