Larry's Outdoor Notebook -
The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission is considering a proposal to remove sturgeon from the threatened or endangered list, possibly opening the way for future sports fishing.
Larry's Outdoor Notebook -
The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission is considering a proposal to remove sturgeon from the threatened or endangered list, possibly opening the way for future sports fishing.
Sturgeon are currently protected as part of a decades-long restoration project. The fish are native to Tennessee, but became virtually extinct at one point. They have thrived under a restocking program, and more and more of the fish are being accidentally caught by anglers fishing for other species.
Under current regulations sturgeon must be released. At some point anglers may be permitted to fish for them.
Although sturgeon are not considered edible except for their eggs, their hard-fighting ability make them popular with sport-fishermen. In some parts of the country, especially the Pacific Northwest, sturgeon fishing is a robust outdoors activity.
The TFWC will vote on the sturgeon proposal and other items at next month’s meeting. The proposals are posted at tnwildlife.org and fishermen are invited to submit comments to fishingreg.comments@tn.gov.
Or they can be mailed to: TWRA Fisheries Division, 5107 Edmondson Pike, Nashville, TN 37211.
Any changes in regulations will go into effect March 1.
Turkey count concluded: The TWRA received approximately 35,000 respondents to its request for the public to report sightings of young turkeys during the summer. Reports were received from all 95 counties.
The Agency will include the data in its Turkey Status Report, an ongoing effort to determine why turkey populations have declined in many areas.
Another public survey will start next June.
Lebanon CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and will be open during regular park hours.
A Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to test for the deadly disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee. So far no cases have been found in Middle Tennessee, although Wayne County has been added to the “high risk” category.
Conservationist magazine: The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors activities.
Subscriptions can be made at tnstateparks.com/conservationist with the code word GREEN.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.