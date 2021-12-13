Sorry, an error occurred.
Cumberland University 1st team All-America selection Jace Capps
Senior defensive end for the Phoenix -
Cumberland University defensive end Jace Capps has been named a 2021 AFCA NAIA First Team All-American.
The word came down from the NAIA office in Kansas City Monday morning.
"Jace was an amazing player," said Cumberland coach Tim Mathis. "He was relentless. Our opponents always had to prepare for him.
"Jace was banged up in our spring season, but really turned it up in the fall. We're thrilled for him."
A redshirt senior, Capps wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, finishing third on the team in tackles with 53 while registering 12 quarterback sacks -- the third-most in the NAIA in 2021.
He picked up four sacks on the road at No. 1 Lindsey Wilson and two apiece against Florida Memorial and Georgetown.
Capps led the team in tackles for a loss with 21.5 and forced two fumbles this season.
The Norcross, GA native (Peachtree Ridge HS) finishes his career at Cumberland with 146 tackles and 24.5 sacks.
A transfer from Eastern Arizona Junior College, he was named to the Mid-South Conference First Team this season and earned Second Team honors in 2019.
Capps is the tenth NAIA All-American in the program since the restart of the program in 1990 and the just the fifth First Team All-American.
