WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Fishermen love peeper frogs, and I don’t mean in a crispy, rolled-in-cornmeal, frying-pan way.
When the peepers start peeping, it’s time to start fishing.
Don’t pay any attention to what the calendar says about spring arriving on March 20. You can get caught in a snowstorm on March 20. You can frost-bite your daffodils.
But you can trust the peepers. When they start singing about spring, its spring.
It’s time to get the fishing pole out of the closet, oil the reel and start digging worms.
Whatever activates the peepers also activates the fish. Could be the warming days. Or maybe the peepers’ high-pitched chirring serves as a wakeup call after a long winter’s nap.
Fishing aside, there’s something endearing about the merry sound of the diminutive amphibians, tiny enough to perch on your thumbnail with room to stretch their legs.
There was a marsh back of the house where I grew up, and come spring, along about sundown the peepers’ high-pitched chorus would begin. The sound would waft through screened windows, carried on a fresh evening breeze.
Later in the summer, big bullfrogs would sing bass like Richard Sterban, but in the spring, petite soprano peepers comprised the choir.
Aside from being happy harbingers of a new fishing season, peeper frogs aren’t much use to anglers.
The meaty legs of bullfrogs, fried golden-crisp, are a Southern delight, but peepers don’t have to fear gigs and skillets. It would take a thousand of their toothpick appendages to make a bite. And a small bite at that.
As with most Tennessee amphibians, it’s illegal to use peepers for fish bait. Besides, you’d need a No. 30 gnat hook, tweezers and a magnifying glass to impale a peeper.
I’m too squeamish to fish with even a regulation-size frog. I tried it once, long ago, and the little fellow grabbed the hook and held on for – literally – dear life. I let him go.
I have no compunction about putting a minnow on a hook, but I don’t like to stick a frog.
At least the minnow doesn’t look up at you with big, bulging eyes.
Even if someone were willing to risk a citation for illegal use of a peeper, they couldn’t catch one. They’re virtually invisible, hunkered on mossy logs and grass blades. It’s impossible to locate them by their chirring – like trying to locate wind sighing through treetops.
Peepers are so reclusive and near-impossible to spot that some superstitious old folk wondered if they really existed. They thought perhaps the weird sound emanating from dark, spooky swamps might be coming from something other than the throats of a million teeny frogs.
There’s nothing to fear, of course. It’s just little frogs making a big noise.
There’s not a more docile, harmless little fellow on the planet. Peepers feed on miniscule insects and larva, mind their own business, and sing their cheerful springtime songs.
I doubt they’d even give us warts.