Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 67F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.