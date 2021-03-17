The calendar says spring arrives March 20, but the date is late.
Peeper frogs have already announced it.
The little frogs, tiny enough to perch on a thumbnail, have started their merry melody that signals the arrival of spring. They emerge from hibernation as soon as its warm enough to commence housekeeping.
Their high-pitched chirring, which, on a still evening can be heard for a mile, is a mating call. It’s the guys asking the gals if they’d like to get together and make some tadpoles.
For outdoorsmen, it’s the sound of promise.
When the peeper frogs start singing, it means cold weather is over and crappie fishing and turkey hunting are just around the corner.
It means we’ve survived another dark, dreary winter, and blue skies await.
It a song of rejuvenation. If there’s a more cheerful sound in nature, I haven’t heard it.
I’ve always been fascinated by frogs, ever since I tried to put one down the neck of Mary Sue Wattenbarger to get her attention – a 2nd-grader’s idea of suave. She squealed with delight. Or something.
As teenagers we hunted bull frogs in farm pounds. Unlike their tenor-singing peeper cousins, bull frogs sing bass. They are the Richard Sterbans of amphibians.
We hunted at night, slipping along marshy banks, shining a light that reflected the glow of a bull frog’s eyes. Occasionally it reflected the glowing eyes of a water moccasin.
Fried frog legs are delicious. Contrary to Old Wives Tales, they don’t hop out of a hot skillet. Once they’re gigged, they, well, croak.
Some fishermen use frogs for fish bait. Big bass in particular like to dine on them.
A buddy and I once caught a bucket of frogs to use for bait. But they were like salamanders – when I tried to hook one through the lip, it grabbed the hook with its front feet and held on for dear life. I released it.
I don’t mind impaling minnows and worms on a hook, but if they grow little hands and fight back, I’ll give them up too. I’m not squeamish, I just don’t like to wrestle the bait.
What’s the difference in impaling a frog on a hook and impaling one on a gig? Don’t ask me, ask my therapist.
Peeper frogs don’t have to worry about ending up in a bait bucket. They’re too tiny, plus they’re almost impossible to catch. When they start chirring by the hundreds – or thousands – you can’t tell exactly where the sound is coming from. It seems to be coming from everywhere and nowhere.
Even if you could pin-point a peeper, its camouflage renders it virtually invisible. Peepers are so nearly invisible that they once were shrouded in superstition. It was whispered that the shrill chirring – emanating from gloomy swamps around sundown – was unworldly.
It’s nothing to be scared of. It’s just a cheerful little frog, singing a happy song.
It’s telling us spring has finally arrived.