NASHVILLE - Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the Forest Hills Baptist Church for award-winning sports journalist Joe J. Biddle.
Mr. Biddle, who wrote a weekly column for The Wilson Post / Main Street Media of Tennessee for several years, died Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the age of 78 following a lengthy battle with dementia.
Burial was at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
A native of Johnson City and an East Tennessee State graduate, the US Air Force veteran was a four-time Tennessee Sports Writer of the Year by the National Sportscasters and Sports Writers Association.
He was inducted into the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Hall of Fame in 2013, the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Alumni Hall of Fame by ETSU’s Communication Department in 2005.
"Bid" as he was known to his friends, enjoyed a journalism career that spanned five decades.
He rose to prominence as the sports editor and columnist of the Nashville Banner from 1979 until it closed in 1998.
It was during his time at the Banner that the popular "I Beat Biddle" contest came into existence.
After the closing of the Banner, he moved over to The Tennessean as a sports columnist and remained there until 2011.
He gained significant popularity across Middle Tennessee through his role as co-host of the top-rated radio sports talk show, SportsNight.
Biddle, an avid golfer, was a fixture at the Masters. He also covered 31 Super Bowls, 31 Final Fours and 12 World Series.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the newly formed, Joe Biddle Scholarship Fund.
Send donations to The Joe Biddle Scholarship Fund 4117 Hillsboro Pike Suite 103-322 Nashville, TN 37215
Biddle is survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon.
Also surviving: his sister Sally (Rick) Heydel; step-daughter Leigh Anne Scott; God-Daughter Greeley Fulton; aunt Mary (Chuck) Dickinson; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
