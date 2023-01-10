Mostly cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 41F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Showers in the morning, then cloudy in the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind: S @ 4 mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 43°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Precip: 2% Chance
Heat Index: 44°
Precip: 6% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 42°
Wind: S @ 5 mph
Precip: 9% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 44°
Heat Index: 46°
Visibility: 9 mi
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: S @ 7 mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 94%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 48°
Visibility: 6 mi
Precip: 32% Chance
Humidity: 95%
Wind Chill: 46°
Heat Index: 49°
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind Chill: 47°
Heat Index: 50°
Wind: S @ 9 mph
Humidity: 98%
Wind Chill: 48°
Heat Index: 51°
Wind: S @ 11 mph
Precip: 31% Chance
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 54°
Wind: SSW @ 12 mph
Precip: 34% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 52°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 1 Low
Wind: SSW @ 11 mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 57°
Visibility: 7 mi
Joe Gardner
Lebanon's Walter J. Baird Middle School is looking for a new football coach following last week's resignation of Joe Gardner.
A non-faculty coach who had worked as an assistant for five seasons at Baird before taking over the top position, went 11-5 over two seasons as the head coach of the Blue Devils.
Gardner will continue to spend his Fridays with Lebanon High football as the sideline reporter for WANT-FM.
