LEBANON - Cumberland University Sports Hall of Fame member Tommy Bryan has stepped down from his position as the play-by-play announcer for Cumberland football after 13-plus seasons behind the microphone.
Christian Kaposy (@cpkaposy18), an up-and-coming radio personality, will take over those duties this fall.
"I just appreciate everything Tommy has done and will continue to do for Cumberland," Director of Athletics Ron Pavan said. "He has always been great to us both on and off the air. He will still be involved as he is on the Sports Hall of Fame Committee, but we will certainly miss him in the booth."
Bryan (@TBSports85) has been calling CU football games for the past 13 seasons alongside Bob Lea.
He has called 67 wins over the years -- all heard on WANT-FM, WCOR-AM and the Cumberland Sports Network.
"I appreciate the opportunity Ron gave me over 13 years ago to call Cumberland football," Bryan said. "It's been fun, but it's always been a grind - preparing for a Lebanon High game on Friday and a Cumberland game on Saturday.
"Back in March, I took a long look at the schedule and decided I wasn't very excited about the prospects of broadcasting the 2022 season," he added. "There's only so many early Saturday trips to Pikeville, KY and Waleska, GA a person should have to make in one lifetime.
"I knew then it was time to step aside and make way for someone younger and more energetic to handle the play by play duties."
Kaposy will take over the play-by-play duties with Lea still working by his side as the color commentator.
Kaposy, a 2020 graduate of Belmont University, has worked with Titans Radio on 104.5 the Zone and calls the Green Hill High School football games on Friday nights.
He is also familiar with Cumberland having worked as the basketball public address announcer for the past three seasons.
"Christian is a solid talent with the experience and education to handle anything that might come his way," Bryan said. "I know he will do his homework for every Saturday broadcast of Cumberland football and give his listeners a quality product.
"He'll also have the benefit of working alongside my friend Bob (Lea) - a guy he can lean on every Saturday."
Cumberland Sports Information Director Kyle Allen said, "When it comes to football in Wilson County, TB has been at the forefront for a long time and we will miss his knowledge and experience at Cumberland.
"I am excited for Christian coming in though, I know he will do an outstanding job, he works hard at mastering his craft each day, and will be great along with Bob."
Bryan remains as the Friday night play-by-play voice of Lebanon High football on WANT-FM and WCOR-AM along with Terry Stafford, Lea and Joe Gardner.
Bryan and Stafford started working together with Bruce Skeen covering Blue Devil football in 1986.
Bryan will continue to host his popular "Coaches Night Out" Facebook Live show on Wednesdays during the football season from Town Square Social.
