There’s a simple way to tell a venomous snake from a non-venomous one:
Get up real close and look it right in the eye.
If it has a round pupil, it’s non-venomous and harmless.
If it has a vertical “cat’s eye” pupil, it’s venomous, and you might want to move back a tad.
I didn’t say it was safe, just simple.
Summertime is snake time, and although bites by venomous snakes are rare, they do occur. And they can be serious. Boyhood buddy Bill Selecman was bitten on a finger by a copperhead as a kid, and today the finger remains stiff and unusable, although Bill went on to become Crossville’s premier dentist.
Of the 32 species of snakes in Tennessee, only three are venomous: the copperhead, rattlesnake (two species) and cottonmouth. The latter is found around water, and although aggressive, it is seldom encountered.
The rattlesnake is also rare and easy to identify by its rattles.
The copperhead is more common, and harder to identify. It resembles non-venomous water snakes.
Copperheads, cottonmouths and rattlesnakes have nostril pits (hence the name “pit vipers”) but, like checking eye pupils, the pits require up-close inspection.
A safer way to identify venomous species is by their arrowhead-shaped heads, created by venom pouches in their jaws.
Most snake bites occur when someone is messing with them, trying to kill or capture the snake. All bites are defensive; the snake believes it is being attacked and strikes back. (My buddy Bill picked up a stump, startling the copperhead coiled underneath.)
Snakes can strike approximately one-third the length of their body, and the strike is almost too fast for the eye to follow. Most victims don’t realize they’ve been bitten until they see the fang punctures and experience instant pain, like a wasp sting.
Swelling begins immediately, and the pain spreads and becomes more intense.
Never cut an X on a bite and try to suck out the venom. It works in cowboy movies but not in real life. Cutting may sever muscles, vessels and nerves, and do more harm than the bite.
Instead, seek immediate medical help. Prompt administration of anti-venom serum reduces the severity of the bite.
In the mountains where I grew up, every snake of every species was killed on sight. A snake bite in a remote area with no available medical treatment could be fatal. There was no debate about whether a particular snake was harmless or “poison.” If it crawled, it was killed.
Superstition was also a factor. “Milk snakes” crawled into barns and sucked milk from cows. “Horn snakes” had poisonous horns on their tails that would kill a tree if impaled. “Hoop snakes” rolled in hoops toward their victims. “Joint snakes” could re-assemble themselves if chopped up.
And everybody knew the Biblical account of the sneaky snake that soured a sweet deal for Adam and Eve. A serpent was the embodiment of evil, and not to be trusted.
Not even if it had a round pupil.